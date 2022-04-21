ELIZABETHTON — On Thursday afternoon, the Elizabethton City Council held its first budget workshop for the making of a city budget for the 2022-2023 fiscal year.
City Manager Daniel Estes and City Clerk and Finance Director Preston Cobb led the councilmen through several of the proposed budgets, including the electric fund, the sanitation fund, and the non-major funds.
The electric fund is the largest part of the city’s budget with a total operating revenue for this fiscal year of $60,676,097. The proposed operating revenue for next year is $63,576,097 for an increase of $3.5 million. All of that would come from electric sales revenue.
All of the electric sales revenue comes from one source: the Tennessee Valley Authority. The city’s electric department is expected to purchase $42,579,484 from the Tennessee Valley Authority this year. The city expects to purchase $46,079,484 from TVA next year for a difference of $3,500,000.
Council members asked Estes when was the last time the electric department raised its own rates. The rates have been increased periodically when TVA has raised its rates. Estes replied that in the four years he has been city manager, the electric department has not increased its rates.
The electric department also has the largest cash flows of any department in the city, with the beginning balance for the new fiscal year to be $23,136,981.47. The balance at the start of the current fiscal year was $21,143,782.36. That is a net increase for the year of $2,469,875.71.
The sanitation fund shows a modest increase in revenue, going from $1,513,600 this fiscal year to $1,548,600 projected for next fiscal year. That is an increase of $35,000. Expenses this fiscal year are expected to be $1,573,136. Expenses in the proposed budget for the next fiscal year are projected to be $2,000,691.10 for an increase for the yearof $443,177.10. Most of that increase would be from a capital outlay of $325,433 for the purchase of a front loader garbage truck.
The biggest item of interest on the non-major funds was with the Linear Path Grant Fund for an asphalt bike trail that winds from East Side Elementary School along the Doe and then the Watauga River toward Sycamore Shoals. There is a grant from a Tennessee Department of Transportation for $869,308 to complete the final unfinished sections of the trail. Estes said that grant is currently the oldest grant in the TDOT system. It is proposed to add $50,000 to the grant to cover inflation and to complete the project.
The workshop was held at the Elizabethton Electric Department.