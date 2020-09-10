ELIZABETHTON — During Thursday’s meeting of the Elizabethton City Council, the management group of the Elizabethton Municipal Golf Course explained some of the factors involved in the new pricing procedures in effect.
The council learned that the pricing is based on the premise that higher fees are now charged for prime tee times, such as Friday afternoons and weekends. Consequently the pricing plan creates bargains for golfers who tee off at times less in demand, such as weekday mornings.
The pricing policy was developed by staff of Hampton Golf, which is the management group the city has hired to manage the city-owned golf course. The staff told council that there were a couple of occasions where the initial use of the pricing policy resulted in some mistakes in pricing different members of a golfing party. The council was told the cause of those mistakes has been corrected.
One thing that has not changed with pricing is that city employees will continue to get a discount, but that discount will be taken from the base rate set for the tee time by the new pricing policy. The group is also looking for a way for local people to receive discounts on golf and at the course’s restaurant.
The Hampton group told council members that there had been great improvement in revenue this year, increasing by $50,000 over the same time for last year. There has also been a beneficial change in the way customers are reserving tee times. More people are booking online and more are booking earlier, helping make for better planning.
In other matters, the council completed the purchase of a parcel of property and a house adjacent to the Hampton Springs for $47,000. The acquisition will allow the city to hold a buffer completely surrounding the spring, which provides over 50 percent of the city’s water. Councilman Wes Frazier cast the only vote against the purchase.
The council also authorized the purchase of 19 right-of-way easements on a section of West Elk Avenue between West Mill Street and Roan Street to provide for new water and sewer lines along a Tennessee Department of Transportation project to widen a portion of West Elk from four to five lanes and remove a bottleneck on the western approach to downtown.
Council members also approved a private contribution that will enable new playground equipment to be purchased for Kiwanis Park. Mike Mains, director of the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department, said his department had been trying for the past few years to include money in the budget to purchase new playground equipment, but the money had not been available.
Councilman Ricard Barker praised the Tetrick family for donating the funds. He said Richard Tetrick had been dedicated to improving the park.