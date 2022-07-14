ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton City Council negotiated a lengthy agenda on Thursday night and also heard from several citizens who spoke on several topics.
One of those topics was on litter and code enforcement. Another was continuing with development of the Hampton Watershed Biking and Hiking Trail.
Don Hlavaty, chairman of the Keep Carter County Beautiful anti-litter organization, said $6,000 in donations to KCCB would be provided to the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department for the purchase of new trash bins in the parks.
Hlavaty said KCCB continues to spend many volunteer hours picking up trash and litter on city thoroughfares. He said despite all the work, the litter soon returns. He suggested the fines for littering need to be increased and enforced.
Another citizen complained about a neighbor who was going against city code by keeping a lot of trash on their property.
Following the complaints, Councilman Richard Barker said “the trash situation is getting out of hand.” He said he hoped to see more enforcement.
Bill Schooley, speaking as a private citizen, began the discussion on the Hampton Watershed development. He said Phase I of the bike trail expansion is nearing completion and he said it was a good time to move on to Phase II of the development.
Schooley said he thought there was a triad of outdoor attractions that could be taking shape in the region that would provide a boon to adventure tourism. He said the first was the Surf Betsy project to provide a whitewater park in downtown Elizabethton. The second was the extension of the Tweetsie Trail from Valley Forge to Hampton. The third was the development of the Hampton Watershed park.
Chris Little of the Elizabethton IDEAS group spoke about the recently opened boat ramp on the Watauga River beneath the Highway 400 bridge. He asked about the city’s commitment to install signage and lighting at the ramp area. Elizabethton City Manager Daniel Estes said the city is working to complete the commitment.
In other matters, the council gave approval to two events that will take place on back-to-back Saturdays at the end of August. One is the annual BBQ, Blues and Brews Festival, a major fundraiser for the Bonnie Kate Theater. The event will be held on Aug. 20 from 6:30-9:30 p.m.. It will include barbecue tasting from several local restaurants, beers from local breweries, and live music on the Covered Bridge stage.
The second event is the Rockin’ on the Doe, which will be the season finale for the Covered Bridge Jams. This year the event will feature Resurrection, a Journey tribute band. The free concert will take place on Aug. 27 from 6:30 to 10 p.m.
With the beginning of the new fiscal year, the city council voted to approve disbursement of $117,000 designated for local non-profit organizations in the 2022-2023 budget. These funds include:
• Elizabethton Senior Citizens Center, $45,000;
• Boys and Girls Club of Elizabethton and Carter County, $30,000;
• The Shepherd’s Inn, $12,000;
• Kids Like Us, $10,000;
• Children’s Advocacy Center, $5,000;
• Keep Carter County Beautiful, $5,000;
• Alliance Resource Ministry, $3,000;
• East Tennessee Spay and Neuter, $2,500;
• Carter Compassion Center, $2,500;
• Second Harvest Food Bank, $2,000.