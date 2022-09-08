ELIZABETHTON — The renovation work that has been done on the Bonnie Kate Theater that has been going on for several years should see a rapid increase, thanks to a $500,000 grant by the Appalachian Regional Commission and matching funds from the city of Elizabethton for $236,736. The total amount of the grant is $736,736.

The Elizabethton City Council unanimously ratified Mayor Curt Alexander’s signature on the grant agreement during Thursday’s meeting. The grant will be used for several renovation projects for the old movie theater on South Sycamore Street, which opened in 1926, when movies did not yet have sound.

Reporter

John Thompson

