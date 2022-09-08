Paul Bellamy, left, receives a handshake and congratulations from Elizabethton Mayor Curt Alexander during Thursday night’s meeting of the Elizabethton City Council. Bellamy served as chairman of the Elizabethton Regional Planning Commission prior to stepping down in July.
ELIZABETHTON — The renovation work that has been done on the Bonnie Kate Theater that has been going on for several years should see a rapid increase, thanks to a $500,000 grant by the Appalachian Regional Commission and matching funds from the city of Elizabethton for $236,736. The total amount of the grant is $736,736.
The Elizabethton City Council unanimously ratified Mayor Curt Alexander’s signature on the grant agreement during Thursday’s meeting. The grant will be used for several renovation projects for the old movie theater on South Sycamore Street, which opened in 1926, when movies did not yet have sound.
The funds from the grant will be used by the Friends of the Bonnie Kate Theater for several projects. At the top of the list is to make seating available for 250 people. Other projects include restoration of the ticket kiosk, stage reconstruction, construction of restrooms that are in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act and accessibility modifications, interior finishes, electrical work and equipment upgrades to stage lighting, screens, and audiovisual equipment. These interior improvements may also coincide with the refitting of the theater’s upper level for future use as an arts incubator.
The grant requires that all projects be completed by July 3, 2025.
The council also unanimously approved another grant to encourage renovations in downtown Elizabethton. This was the Downtown Facade Rehabilitation Grant, which is funded by the city to encourage owners of downtown buildings to invest in their rehabilitation. The city began offering the grants in the 2021 fiscal year.
Over the past two years, 11 projects have been completed by downtown businesses and property owners, resulting in a total direct investment of nearly $30,000 in improvements.
Logan Engle, director of planning and economic development for the city, said the total funds for the grants have increased from $10,000 the first year to $25,000 this fiscal year. As a result, the maximum award for the grants has increased from $2,000 to $4,000, which Engle said would assist property owners with larger projects than were previously eligible.
Engle said the projects could be a wide variety of facade renovation projects, including such simple projects as repainting the property, window replacements, or helping to pay for a roofing project. She said the plans are to launch the new round of facade grants on Oct. 3, with applications accepted by the city through Nov. 18.
The council also saluted Paul Bellamy, who has stepped down from his service as chairman of the Elizabethton Regional Planning Commission and the Board of Zoning Appeals.
Bellamy has served on the planning commission since 2006. He resigned on July 19. Engle said Bellamy will be asked to continue serving the city in less time-consuming roles on other boards and committees.