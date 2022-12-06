Elizabethton City Council

Residents may be seeing a $2 per month increase in the cost of garbage pickups in Elizabethton.

 By JOHN THOMPSON/Johnson City Press

ELIZABETHTON — Residents and businesses in Elizabethton may see their cost of garbage pickup increased, if the City Council approves a proposed price adjustment. The proposal is to raise the cost of residential fees from $13 to $15 per month and the cost of commercial fees from $25 to $30 per month. The cost of the service has remained the same since July 2019.

The proposed increase is a result of a Nov. 14 workshop session of the Elizabethton City Council. Details of the workshop can be seen in the news section on the city’s website, elizabethton.org.

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University

