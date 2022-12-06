ELIZABETHTON — Residents and businesses in Elizabethton may see their cost of garbage pickup increased, if the City Council approves a proposed price adjustment. The proposal is to raise the cost of residential fees from $13 to $15 per month and the cost of commercial fees from $25 to $30 per month. The cost of the service has remained the same since July 2019.
The proposed increase is a result of a Nov. 14 workshop session of the Elizabethton City Council. Details of the workshop can be seen in the news section on the city’s website, elizabethton.org.
The discussion was raised as a result of problems the Street and Sanitation Department is having in employee recruitment and retainment.
According to Elizabethton Street and Sanitation Department Director Danny Hilbert, applications for open positions within the department are very low. One position has been advertised since July 2021 without any qualified applicant responding for the position.
Another problem mentioned was the loss of employees to higher-paying employers once the employees are trained on the job. It was said that the city’s pay for heavy equipment operators has fallen significantly behind local market value.
The pay discrepancy is also seen as becoming more of a problem for other departments in the city using those types of workers.
Hilbert warned that if the problem is not addressed, some city services provided to residents could be reduced due to a lack of manpower.
Hilbert, along with Human Resources Director Angie Lyons and Finance Director Preston Cobb, presented City Council with a proposed salary change for the heavy equipment operator position to level the playing field and entice more applicants to apply for the open positions.
The proposed target would increase the pay rate to $17.24 per hour and an annual salary of $35,859.20.
The city is also in the process of purchasing an automated residential garbage truck that will allow one employee to pick up residential garbage. The truck is scheduled to arrive in 2024. During the workshop, it was proposed to purchase an additional truck in the 2025-26 fiscal year.
On Tuesday, Cobb told the Johnson City Press that a reason for the increase is the sanitation services are a proprietary fund, which is separate from the overall city funds. That means the sanitation services, as well as the city services for water and electricity, are required to be funded by rates charged to customers and not based on the city tax rate.
Just as the city does not use tax money to support the Electric Department or the Water Resources Department, so the sanitation services must operate on the revenue from the rates the Street and Sanitation Department charges it customers.
Cobb said one of the factors driving the costs is the market value of employees with a commercial driver’s license. That value has seen increases in the past few years that the city has not been able to match, despite the across the board pay raises in the 3-5 percentage increase in recent years.