The Elizabethton City Council approved an ordinance on final reading on Thursday night that will commit the city to reserving a half percent of the city's local option sales tax for the capital projects for the Elizabethton City School System into the foreseeable future. The revenue can be altered by a future city council.
The residents of Lynnwood Apartments should soon see work began on some significant upgrades to each apartment, following the Elizabethton City Council's approval on Thursday night of a $15 million in bonds by the Elizabethton Health and Education Facilities Board. The action does not obligate the city or create any liability for the city.
ELIZABETHTON — Now that the Elizabethton City Council has approved the city budget for the new fiscal year, the council began making decisions on the projects the money will be funding. On Thursday night, the council established the priorities for street repaving for 2023-2024. The councilmen also approved a commitment to the Elizabethton City School System that will have a much longer impact than just one fiscal year.
The council established portions of West G Street, East C Street, and Maple Street for the top paving projects for 2023-2024. The new budget includes $715,000 for the Elizabethton Street Department. Pavewell Paving of Blountville will be the contractor for the projects. West G Street made the top priority because it has become a much used bypass around the major street construction currently being done at the intersection of West Elk Avenue and Broad Street. Because of the G Street’s continued use as a bypass during the construction, the repaving won’t begin until the West Elk construction is completed. That means the repaving of G Street probably won’t start until next spring.