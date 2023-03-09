Elizabethton City Council

The Elizabethton City Council debated what should be the frequency of downtown cruise-ins on Thursday night as Mayor Curt Alexander stood by an aerial photograph of downtown streets to show different locations where the cruise-ins could be held. Carter County Car Club President Tom Franklin (in red shirt in front of the council) pointed out the advantages and disadvantages of the various locations.

 By JOHN THOMPSON jthompson@johnsoncitypress.com

ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Car Club’s weekly cruise-ins will be back on East Elk Avenue in downtown Elizabethton, starting on May 6 and going through the end of October. There will not be a cruise-in on Sept. 23, when the annual Covered Bridge Days are held. The annual Car Show will remain under the same format and times.

A sharply divided Elizabethton City Council reached the decision to keep the event pretty much the way it has been for over a decade, but it was not easy. The council took four votes before finally getting a majority. All four votes were by 4-3 splits. On the deciding vote the majority was Mayor Curt Alexander, Mayor Pro Tem Bill Carter, Councilman Kim Birchfield and Councilman Mike Simerly. The opposing votes were cast by Councilman Richard Barker, Councilman Wes Frazer and Councilman Jeff Treadway.

