The Elizabethton City Council debated what should be the frequency of downtown cruise-ins on Thursday night as Mayor Curt Alexander stood by an aerial photograph of downtown streets to show different locations where the cruise-ins could be held. Carter County Car Club President Tom Franklin (in red shirt in front of the council) pointed out the advantages and disadvantages of the various locations.
ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Car Club’s weekly cruise-ins will be back on East Elk Avenue in downtown Elizabethton, starting on May 6 and going through the end of October. There will not be a cruise-in on Sept. 23, when the annual Covered Bridge Days are held. The annual Car Show will remain under the same format and times.
A sharply divided Elizabethton City Council reached the decision to keep the event pretty much the way it has been for over a decade, but it was not easy. The council took four votes before finally getting a majority. All four votes were by 4-3 splits. On the deciding vote the majority was Mayor Curt Alexander, Mayor Pro Tem Bill Carter, Councilman Kim Birchfield and Councilman Mike Simerly. The opposing votes were cast by Councilman Richard Barker, Councilman Wes Frazer and Councilman Jeff Treadway.
The first vote that failed would have moved the cruise-ins one block north to 400, 500, and 600 block of East E Street. That vote failed by a 3-4 vote, with Barker, Frazier and Treadway voting in favor. The second vote would have limited the cruise-ins to one per month. That motion also failed by a 3-4 vote, with Baker, Frazier and Treadway voting in favor. The third motion was to hold the cruise-ins at E Street one Saturday and Elk Avenue on the next Saturday throughout the season. That also failed by a 3-4 vote, with Barker, Carter and Frazier voting in favor.
The divided council reflected the division among downtown merchants, some strongly support the weekly cruise-ins, but a survey conducted by the masters of business administration program at East Tennessee State University reported that 70% of the merchants wanted change in weekly cruise-ins. The emotions have sometimes become heated, with some merchants who are perceived as not supporting the cruise-ins complaining of being bullied and harassed. The emotion was reflected at Thursday night’s council meeting, where both Frazier and Treadway complaining about the threats and negative behavior. Both said they want to work together to make Elizabethton better.
Prior to the votes, Mayor Curt Alexander had an aerial photograph of downtown displayed and asked Carter County Car Club President Tom Franklin to come up and discuss possible alternatives. Franklin said E Street was unsatisfactory because of the distance to shops and restaurants on Elk Avenue and to the restrooms that the Car Club had worked to provide in a parking lot behind Elk Avenue.
Mayor Pro Tem Carter said the car club helped downtown Elizabethton to grow, but now there are growing pains. He asked the car club and merchants to work together to come up with solutions. Courtney Bean, the director of Main Street Elizabethton, which promotes downtown said her organization is trying to find a way for the two sides to work together.
Following the vote, Franklin said he did not like what he had seen in the meeting. “I don’t like it. I am not pleased. New people are coming in and trying to turn downtown Elizabethton into downtown Johnson City with bars and places that are not family friendly.”
While the car club voluntarily decided to remove the five cruise-ins scheduled for the month of April from this year’s schedule, Franklin said the club now plans to hold the cruise-ins at a different location. He said they will be held at Happy Valley High School from 5-9 p.m. during the five Saturdays in April.