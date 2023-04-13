Elizabethton City Council

Elizabethton's newest business people are mother and son Kathy Pell and Michael Rice, who are opening Daddy Mac Depot on Saturday on the site of the former Smokehouse BBQ at 1941 Milligan Highway. They also operate the Truck Cheese Food Truck. They received their on-premise beer permit from the Elizabethton Beverage Board on Thursday evening.

 By JOHN THOMPSON jthompson@johnsoncitypress.com

ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton City Council approved a new hotel and motel tax on second and final reading on Thursday evening. The new tax will go into effect in July.

The tax will be 4% of monthly receipts from the rental of rooms and spaces to transients. As required by state law, the proceeds from the tax must be used for “the promotion of tourism and tourism development.”

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Reporter

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University

Latest Videos


Recommended for you