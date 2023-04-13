ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton City Council approved a new hotel and motel tax on second and final reading on Thursday evening. The new tax will go into effect in July.
The tax will be 4% of monthly receipts from the rental of rooms and spaces to transients. As required by state law, the proceeds from the tax must be used for “the promotion of tourism and tourism development.”
The new city will join the 5% hotel and motel tax now levied by Carter County. Those proceeds go to the Tourism Office in the Chamber of Commerce and amount to $200,000 per year for the county. The City Finance Department estimates the low end for the city’s new tax will be about $50,000 annually.
In other matters, the council approved additional spending for repaving projects. Greg Workman, purchasing director for the city reported that $64,900 in additional funding is available in the current fiscal budget to continue asphalt resurfacing of streets in the city. This additional funding will be used toward the highest priority of asphalt repair to the streets, as determined by city staff.
The additional funding supplements the 2022-2023 paving contract awarded to Pavewell Paving. That contract was not to exceed $410,100. The additional funds will set the new limit at $475,000. In response to a question from Councilman Richard Barker, Street and Sanitation Director Danny Hilbert said Pavewell does not used recycled material in its asphalt.
The council also approved a resolution that will help with the efforts by the Carter County Commission to extend broadband internet into underserved sections of the county. The council approved a contract with SkyBest Communications of West Jefferson, N.C., by which the broadband installer will use poles of the Elizabethton Electric Department to install fiber optic cable to roughly 151 poles in the service area starting from Doe River Gorge Road and going north on U.S. Highway 19E to the intersection in Hampton with U.S. Highway 321. The line will then go east on Highway 321 to the end of the Elizabethton Electric Department distribution system at the Southern Craft Restaurant beyond Lakeshore Marina.
The roughly 151 pole attachments will mean an increase in rents of approximately $5,738 annually and Skybest will pay for all make-ready work up front.
On a similar matter, City Council also approved contract renewal of a 3-year lease agreement for the Elizabethton Electric Department with Education Networks of America to provide dark fiber to the schools in the Elizabethton City School System and many of the schools and offices of the Carter County School System, including the Carter County Schools Administration Building, the Carter County Schools Maintenance Building, Central Elementary, Hampton Elementary, Hampton High, Happy Valley Elementary, Happy Valley Middle, Happy Valley High, Hunter Elementary, Keenburg Elementary, Siam Learning Center, Unaka Elementary, Unaka High and Valley Forge Elementary.
Under the agreement, Education Networks of America will pay $983.45 per month for the dark fiber for the Elizabethton schools and $10,131.24 per month for the Carter County schools.
Following the City Council meeting, the members reconvened as the Beverage Board and approved an on-premise beer permit for the city’s newest business, Daddy Mac Depot, which will be going into the restaurant building formerly occupied by The Smokehouse BBQ at 1941 Milligan Highway.
The new business is a partnership with mother and son, Kathy Pell and Michael Rice. They also operate the Trucky Cheese food truck. The name of the new restaurant is derived from one of the food truck’s most popular sandwiches, the “Daddy Mac.”
Pell and Rice said the restaurant will open for business on Saturday. It will continue to serve barbecue and also a variety of burgers, specialty sandwiches and other popular items from the food truck. They said they will continue to operate the food truck as well.