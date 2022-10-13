ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton City Council approved the naming of the bridge over Buffalo Creek at the entrance to Milligan University in honor of the school’s long-time coach and athletic director Duard Walker during Thursday night’s meeting.
The council also voted against the rezoning of a small parcel of land on Williams Avenue from medium density residential to arterial business. Council members also approved the annual disbursement of donations to non-profit agencies from the fiscal year 2023 appropriations and added a $12,000 donation to the Loaves & Fishes charity, which is providing daily food contributions to needy individuals and families.
The bridge dedication was made as two of Walker’s sons, Gary Walker and Buff Walker, and daughter-in-law Debbie Walker, looked on. They said it was an especially appropriate time to do it because Thursday would have been Walker’s 98th birthday. The university is planning to hold the ceremony naming the bridge for Walker during its homecoming festivities on Oct. 28-29.
Duard Walker first became a part of Milligan when he joined the Navy V12 Officer Training Program in 1942. He served in the military during World War II and fought at Iwo Jima and Okinawa. After the war, he returned to Milligan to earn his bachelor’s degree and set an academic achievement record at the school that still stands. He earned 12 varsity letters in five sports, and achieved a spot in Milligan’s Scholar Athlete Program.
Walker then earned his master’s degree at Columbia University. He returned to Milligan in 1951 to start his half-century of service to the school. During his career, Walker taught health and physical education; served as the head dorm resident for Pardee Hall and Webb Hall; held the role of dean of men; coached basketball, baseball, tennis, cross country, and track and field; served as athletic director and held the role of academic marshal.
The council defeated a rezoning request by a 4-3 vote, with Richard Barker, Kim Birchfield, Mike Simerly, and Bill Carter voting against the rezoning and Mayor Curt Alexander, Jeff Treadway and Wes Frazier voting in favor. There were no current plans for commercial development of the property, but several neighbors objected to the possibility of having commercial buildings in front of their homes. The small area also had several utility easements that would have limited development on part of the land.
The council heard a discussion on the feeding program that has recently begun by Loaves & Fishes Outreach Ministry at River’s Edge Fellowship on U.S. Highway 19E. The $12,000 contribution will be added to the $117,000 donated to other non-profit agencies by the city.
During the time for citizens to speak, the council heard an update on the Surf Betsy Project by Bill Schooley, chair of the Surf Betsy Advisory Board. Schooley said the board has considered the recommendations by the River Restoration organization that studied the concept of creating a whitewater park in the city of Elizabethton on either the Watauga or the Doe rivers. He said the board was unanimous in advising the council to move forward with phase II of the project. City Manager Daniel Estes said the board has done excellent work on the project.
The council also heard from two long-time golfers at Elizabethton Golf Course who complained of poor management by Hampton Golf, the company that operates the course for the city.
The council also heard about the hard work by the city staff and employees in making the Covered Bridge Days a success this year. Parks and Recreation Director Mike Mains said his staff worked past midnight to break down the stage that had been set up at Citizens Bank Stadium for the Kickoff Concert and the same workers were back at 6 a.m. to get the stage ready in Covered Bridge Park.
“The staff burned the candle at both ends to have a successful Covered Bridge Days,” Mains said.