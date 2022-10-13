Elizabethton City Council

Schooley

 By JOHN THOMPSON jthompson@johnsoncitypress.com

ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton City Council approved the naming of the bridge over Buffalo Creek at the entrance to Milligan University in honor of the school’s long-time coach and athletic director Duard Walker during Thursday night’s meeting.

The council also voted against the rezoning of a small parcel of land on Williams Avenue from medium density residential to arterial business. Council members also approved the annual disbursement of donations to non-profit agencies from the fiscal year 2023 appropriations and added a $12,000 donation to the Loaves & Fishes charity, which is providing daily food contributions to needy individuals and families.

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998.

