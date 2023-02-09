ELIZABETHTON — In a unanimous vote on Thursday evening, the Elizabethton City Council unanimously approved a lease with the Friends of the Elizabethton-Carter County Animal Shelter that will be in effect when the non-profit organization is able to establish a spay and neuter clinic adjacent to the shelter.
The council was a bit less united in approving on final reading a budget amendment that would make available to Hampton Golf, the manager of the Elizabethton Golf Course. some additional funds for cash flow and operational purposes during the remaining cold weather months. Mayor Pro Tem Bill Carter and Councilman Richard Barker voted against the amendment.
The friends of the animal shelter have been in discussion with the city for a year about the possibility of constructing a spay and neuter facility and offering low-cost veterinary services for lower income pet owners. Part of the consideration for supporting the effort is that such a facility will also reduce the number of unplanned pet litters. That would benefit the community by decreasing the number of animals being housed in the shelter in the future.
The facility’s proposed location will be on 1.12 acres of unimproved land immediately east of the animal shelter and also east of the Elizabethton Wastewater Treatment Plant on the Watauga River’s north shore. The initial lease is for 20 years, with the option to renew for an additional 10 years.
The clinic will be funded by the proceeds of fundraising efforts conducted by the Friends of the Elizabethton-Carter County Animal Shelter.
The reason for the golf course funding was first brought forward during the first reading of the budget ordinance amendment last month. The region experienced heavy periods of rain during July and August, which are normally some of the highest revenue-producing months for the course. Revenues are at their normally at their lowest ebb at this time of the year. The unanticipated loss of revenue has created cash flow problems at the golf course.
The city’s contract with Hampton Golf provides a payment of $90,000 to the company for the annual management fee. The contract also indicates any financial difficulties regarding the course’s cash flow shall be communicated with the city staff and funding will be provided from the city’s general fund to cover any shortfalls. The budget for the current fiscal year provides a $20,650 reserve for needed cash flow. So far this year, the city has provided the $20,650 reserve plus $78,985 to fund the course’s operations.
To prevent the course’s needs being continuously brought to council each month during the cold weather months, city staff requested Hampton Golf provide an estimated need for cash through June 30. Hampton Golf estimated that an additional $143,000 could be needed for cash flow purposes during the period. The budget amendment the council approved on Thursday night was for $221,985. That amendment accounts for both the amount already needed and Hampton Golf’s estimated future needs. The revised budget amount is $332,635.
Elizabethton Finance Director Preston Cobb said following the meeting that the additional funds will not be issued as a check to Hampton Golf. The payments will be made as Hampton Golf presents requests to cover specific shortages.
In other matters, the council has initiated the process to bring another high-profile Christian music performer to Citizens Bank Stadium for a concert. The proposed concert will be scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 5.
The city first brought a high-profile act to the stadium last September as the kickoff event for Covered Bridge Days. That event drew 3,700 people and was financially successful. It is expected that an equally high-profile act in concert on a Saturday night instead of last year’s Wednesday night will prove just as successful.
The council approved the hiring of Clyde Master Productions as the event producer. The city estimates it will cost $102,000 for the opening act and main attraction. Management fees and miscellaneous expenses such as marketing and advertising will add another $27,000.
The current budget has $77,000 for the concert. The remaining expenses will be budgeted in the 2023-2024 fiscal year. These expenses will be offset by ticket sales, concessions, merchandise, and sponsorships.