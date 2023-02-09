Elizabethton City Council

Elizabethton Mayor Curt Alexander

 By JOHN THOMPSON jthompson@johnsoncitypress.com

ELIZABETHTON — In a unanimous vote on Thursday evening, the Elizabethton City Council unanimously approved a lease with the Friends of the Elizabethton-Carter County Animal Shelter that will be in effect when the non-profit organization is able to establish a spay and neuter clinic adjacent to the shelter.

The council was a bit less united in approving on final reading a budget amendment that would make available to Hampton Golf, the manager of the Elizabethton Golf Course. some additional funds for cash flow and operational purposes during the remaining cold weather months. Mayor Pro Tem Bill Carter and Councilman Richard Barker voted against the amendment.

