ELIZABETHTON — The weekly Cruise-Ins organized by the Carter County Car Club will take place as planned this year after a vote of approval by the Elizabethton City Council on Thursday evening.
The council voted to allow the Cruise-Ins every Saturday evening from April 2 through Oct. 29 from 5-9 p.m. on Elk Street in downtown Elizabethton and for the Annual Car Show to be held downtown on July 9 from 5 a.m. until 5 p.m.
The vote was taken in a crowded council chambers in City Hall with every seat taken, and applause followed the vote.
The weekly Cruise-Ins had faced criticism over the past year.
Among the concerns was that people attending the Cruise-Ins have been setting up chairs and tables several hours before the events, blocking access to stores doing business on Saturday afternoon. Several council members and members of the audience said the controversy had become heated on Facebook, with insults cast at individuals.
Mayor Curt Alexander warned that the council had long supported the car club, but such behavior would cause the club to lose support.
Before the vote to grant the club permission to hold the Cruise-Ins this year from April to October, Councilman Jeff Treadway introduced multiple amendments.
The first amendment would have the events begin in May rather than April and end the initial permission to hold them at the end of July. The council would then vote on permission to hold the Cruise-Ins downtown from August through October.
He said that would allow the council to see how the club had responded to the criticism and if the access to stores had been improved. Treadway’s proposed amendment was defeated 4-3, with Mayor Alexander, Mayor Pro-Tem Bill Carter, Councilman Kim Birchfield and Councilman Mike Simerly voting against the amendment.
Treadway’s second amendment would keep the door open for the council to allow other groups to use Elk Avenue on a Saturday evening.
Treadway said in the event an organization occasionally wanted to hold an event downtown, this would give the council a chance to decide whether or not to grant that organization the use of the downtown street; he suggested the Cruise-In could still be held on the parallel E Street. That motion was approved 6-1, with Birchfield opposing.
Treadway then introduced an amendment which would enable businesses holding large events at their stores on Saturday afternoon, such as prom parties, to have access from Elk Avenue. The store should provide 14 days notice prior to request that the special access through the Cruise-In be provided.
After the votes on the amendments, the vote on the original motion to grant permission to hold the Cruise-Ins downtown was approved by a vote of 5-2, with Councilmen Richard Barker and Wes Frazier voting against the motion.
In other business, the council unanimously approved a three-year lease agreement with the new Carter Compassion Center to rent the building that formerly housed the Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce on U.S. Highway 19E. The Compassion Center is directed by Pastor Brandon Young of Harmony Free Will Baptist Church.
Young explained that the center will be a one-stop shop for helping the working poor and other poverty-stricken individuals receive help and mentoring. He said there are also several volunteers and donors to help make needed repairs to the building.
The council also approved a contract with Clyde Masters Productions for two concerts to be held in Citizens Bank Stadium during Covered Bridge Days. A top Christian performer will be hired for a concert on Sept. 21, and a top country act will be hired for a concert on Sept. 22.