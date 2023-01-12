Elizabethton City Council

Mayor Curt Alexander

 By JOHN THOMPSON jthompson@johnsoncitypress.com

ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton City Council approved several changes in the eligibility requirements for hiring new police officers and firefighters, discussed funding problems with the Elizabethton Golf Course and changes in recycling.

Danny Hilbert, the city’s street and sanitation manager, told the council that Carter County Landfill manager Benny Lyons has informed him that the county will no longer be providing service to the former recycling centers in the city. Hilbert said the county will now operate its recycling center at 411 Cherokee Park Road from Monday through Friday and on Saturday morning. The county recycling center accepts cardboard, mixed paper, newspaper, used motor oil, metal, and tin cans.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.


Tags

Reporter

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University

Recommended for you