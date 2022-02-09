ELIZABETHTON — The weekly cruise-ins held every Saturday afternoon in downtown Elizabethton by the Carter County Car Club appear to be set for another year, according to Elizabethton Mayor Curt Alexander. The cruise-ins usually are held each Saturday from 5-9 p.m. from the start of April to the end of October when the weather is not stormy.
Last season, the Elizabethton City Council heard some objections about some aspects of the weekly cruise-ins. The council held that the car club had been given permission to hold the events through October and that the council would decide about the coming season before the 2022 season. Alexander said the council held a workshop on Monday and he said it appeared the matter had been resolved.
“Hopefully, we have reached a compromise,” Alexander said. “Naturally, a compromise means that not everyone will be satisfied with everything that will be decided, but hopefully, this can be worked out.”
Alexander said one of the chief complaints was that some cruise-in fans arrived at the event several hours early and parked and kept cars in the prime business parking areas in downtown for the rest of the day. He said that hurt the businesses where the parking spaces had been taken, but Alexander said that was a problem for the city’s law enforcement and not a problem for the car club.
“We need to do a better job of enforcing the rules,” Alexander said. He said some of those rules are that the cruise-in should not get started before 4:30 p.m., when many businesses are scheduled to close.
The mayor said he wanted to see the club continue to prosper and continue to do its good works with children’s charities it has long been known for. He said the downtown area includes several city blocks. He called it “a big sandbox with plenty of room for everyone.” He recalled that the final block next to the Doe River was closed off to the car show one time last year for a concert and that everything went smoothly for both events.
Thomas Franklin is the new Carter County Car Club president. He said he hoped there would be a “harmonious” relationship for the coming year and wanted to maintain the club’s family atmosphere. He said he recently studied a survey on the club’s activities in downtown and said the survey revealed the club provided advantages for everyone. “It needs to be there,” Franklin said.
The club is asking to hold the weekly cruise-ins starting April 2 and running every Saturday through Oct. 29, from 5-9 p.m. each week. The club requests that Armed Forces Drive remain open from East Elk Avenue to East E Street. The club said that on most Saturdays East E would not be needed for parking. The club asked that bicycles and skateboards be restricted from the area during the cruise-ins.
In addition to the weekly cruise-ins, the club is once again planning to hold its annual Car Show on Saturday, July 9, from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m., in addition to holding a cruise-in that day.
The club will continue to maintain the speaker system on East Elk and East E. Club members will also be responsible for cleaning up the areas where the cruise-in is held each week.
The council will vote on the club’s request for the coming year in the Council Chambers at City Hall at 6 p.m. Thursday.