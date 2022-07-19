ELIZABETHTON — The first historical record of a Presbyterian Church service in Carter County was listed in the Hanover Presbytery, dated Oct. 25, 1782, when Samuel Houston (the uncle of the Sam Houston who would become governor of Tennessee and president of the Texas Republic) led a church service at Fort Watauga.
Actually, the historical presence of the denomination in Carter County goes back a few years earlier, when the Rev. Samuel Doak delivered his famous “Sword of the Lord and Gideon” sermon to the Overmountain Men in Sept. 26, 1780, before their march over Yellow Mountain Gap to defeat the loyalist forces led by Major Patrick Ferguson at Kings Mountain.
First Presbyterian Church of Elizabethton will commemorate the 240th anniversary of the 1782 church meeting led by Houston. Appropriately, it will be an outdoor service at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park. The commemorative event will take place on Sunday, Aug. 14, at 11 a.m. at the park’s amphitheater next to the recreated Fort Watauga. The service is open to the public. All attendees are invited to a free picnic lunch at the park’s pavilions following the service.
“We’re inviting the public to join us as we celebrate 240 years of ministry in this community,” said the Rev. Brian Wyatt, the church’s pastor since 2016. “Our church was founded prior to Oct. 25, 1782, and first met at Fort Watauga. It later moved to downtown Elizabethton, and then relocated in 1951 to its current address. Throughout its history, the congregation has been committed to communicating the transforming power of the Christian faith through preaching and teaching, as well as by reaching out in love to the larger community.”
At the church service, Dr. Paul Gabinet, a church elder and 2022 Holston Presbytery moderator, will deliver a message about the church’s history. Music will be provided by noted singer-musicians Jim and Cheri Miller and the church’s chancel choir ensemble. Musicians Roddy Bird and Joan Denny will also participate.
In the event of rain, all activities will move to the park’s pavilions.
A barbecue meal will be served following the commemorative event. For counting purposes, those attending should reserve meals by calling the church at 543-7737 and leaving a voicemail or by emailing info@fpcelizabethton.org.
First Presbyterian Church of Elizabethton is recognized today as a progressive Christian congregation that integrates science, asserts the importance of social justice for all, promotes environmental sustainability, and supports spiritual growth through creative arts. The church is open to all races, faiths and sexual orientations.
The congregation regularly assists in community projects, such as highway cleanups and soup kitchens, most recently with Loaves & Fishes, a food ministry of River’s Edge Fellowship in Elizabethton. The church has also completed several humanitarian efforts in partnership with Boroko School in Kenya.
Try the Johnson City Press app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.