ELIZABETHTON — One of the highlights of each Christmas season in Elizabethton is the Lighting of the Fraser fir in the front yard of the Henderson Folsom House in Downtown Elizabethton. This year, the lighting will take place on Saturday, Nov. 19, starting at 5 p.m. The event is sponsored by Carter County Bank.
The star of the event is the 78-foot tall Fraser fir, which is listed as the tallest decorated Fraser fir in the world. That is saying something, since Fraser fir growers call the species the “Cadillac of Christmas trees for its many qualities, such as needle retention and the unprickly and rounded shape of the needles, its scent and its ability to stay beautiful in living rooms for several weeks. The Elizabethton tree also is reported to be the second tallest Fraser fir in the world. That is again saying something, for it grows in a river valley at 1,600 feet above sea level. That is quite a bit below its natural habitat atop the tallest of the Appalachian Mountains at 4,500 to over 6,600 feet.
This spectacular tree is not only hardy, it is a survivor. It has been growing in the front yard of the Folsom House since shortly after the Civil War. The tree came to the house when the Folsom Family enjoyed a family outing on top of Roan Mountain. On the way home, they collected two Fraser firs to plant in their front yard. One of those trees survives to this day, despite summer temperatures far higher than the tree is adapted to endure and despite the threat of the balsam woolly adelgid, the scourge of the tree species.
The tree is certainly sturdy enough to hold up thousands of Christmas lights and wiring throughout the year. The job of stringing the tree is so big that it takes the largest boom trucks in the Elizabethton Electric Department inventory. It is such a big job that the Christmas trees are left on the tree throughout the year and an electric department work crew makes repairs to the wires and replaces burned out bulbs before the start of Christmas season. The electric department also makes sure the giant “Merry Christmas” sign and Christmas tree decoration atop Lynn Mountain is in top shape for the Christmas season.
Everything appears ready for this year’s lighting of the tree. There will be other Christmas events taking place along with the tree lighting.
Right after the tree lighting, from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department will hold its Candy Cane Quest at Cat Island Park. Children are invited to search the park in the darkness after sunset to find the thousands of candy canes hiding out there. Some of the special canes can be redeemed for prizes. The Parks Department will furnish free bags to hold the captured canes and will also provide flashlights while the supply lasts. Also, at the Covered Bridge Stage, Santa and Mrs. Claus will be visiting with good little children from 6-8 p.m. to finalize their gift requests.
There will be another Christmas event at the Bonnie Kate Theater on Saturday, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.; and on Sunday at 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. The students of Urban Grace Dance of Roan Mountain will be performing “Dance of the Nativity”. It is a performance telling the account of Jesus’ birth through dance in the styles of hiphop, contemporary and ballet. Music will span from classical to Christmas classics to contemporary Christian. According to the Eventbrite website, Katrina Locklin, artistic director, wishes the performance to be a gift to the community and hopes everyone enjoys it as a part of their holiday celebrations. Tickets are $10 and available at bonniekate.org.