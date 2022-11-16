Elizabethton Christmas

Last year's Christmas tree lighting in Elizabethton.

ELIZABETHTON — One of the highlights of each Christmas season in Elizabethton is the Lighting of the Fraser fir in the front yard of the Henderson Folsom House in Downtown Elizabethton. This year, the lighting will take place on Saturday, Nov. 19, starting at 5 p.m. The event is sponsored by Carter County Bank.

The star of the event is the 78-foot tall Fraser fir, which is listed as the tallest decorated Fraser fir in the world. That is saying something, since Fraser fir growers call the species the “Cadillac of Christmas trees for its many qualities, such as needle retention and the unprickly and rounded shape of the needles, its scent and its ability to stay beautiful in living rooms for several weeks. The Elizabethton tree also is reported to be the second tallest Fraser fir in the world. That is again saying something, for it grows in a river valley at 1,600 feet above sea level. That is quite a bit below its natural habitat atop the tallest of the Appalachian Mountains at 4,500 to over 6,600 feet.

