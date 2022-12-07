ELIZABETHTON — The annual Elizabethton Christmas Parade in downtown Elizabethton will begin rolling down Elk Avenue at 6 p.m. Saturday, much to the delight of good little boys and girls of all ages.

The theme of this year’s parade is “Silver Bells” and this year’s grand marshal will be the Elizabethton Senior Center.

