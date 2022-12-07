ELIZABETHTON — The annual Elizabethton Christmas Parade in downtown Elizabethton will begin rolling down Elk Avenue at 6 p.m. Saturday, much to the delight of good little boys and girls of all ages.
The theme of this year’s parade is “Silver Bells” and this year’s grand marshal will be the Elizabethton Senior Center.
It should be a big parade, with 80 entries. The parade will include marching bands from the high schools in the city and county, including the newly crowned 2022 State Champion Marching Band, the Betsy Band from Elizabethton High School.
Another crowd favorite is back, the Oriental Marching Band from the Jericho Shrine Temple. There will be plenty of others groups in several categories parading down the traditional Elk Avenue parade route. The parade begins at the intersection of Elk and Lynn and proceeds eastward to its end at the Veterans Monument.
To ensure that everyone on the sidewalks has a good view of the big parade, there will be no parking on Elk Avenue after 3 p.m. on Saturday.
Prior to the parade, there will be plenty to do at the Covered Bridge Park, where the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department will be presenting Christmas at the Covered Bridge Park from 3-5 p.m. The event will include Story Time with Santa at 3 p.m., with the Elizabethton Library offering free books while the supply lasts. There will also be character appearances, a Christmas Village and Music, a Letters to Santa Station. Everything in the park will be topped off with free hot chocolate and cookies.
For those who want more Christmas celebration after the parade, everyone is invited to cruise down G Street to Sabine Street and take a self-guided tour of the annual “Lights for Jesus” luminaries in Golf Club Acres.