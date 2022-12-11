ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Christmas Parade had a great night on Saturday, with 80 units marching and rolling down Elk Avenue with crowds of people enjoying the sights and the sounds. Children also enjoyed the piles of candy handed out by the marchers.
It was a mild evening and the cheerleaders and the bare-chested leader of the Jericho Shrine Oriental Band did not look too chilly. There were lots of floats and bands to keep the crowd entertained.
Many churches participated in the parade. Most had lots of children riding floats and happily waving to the crowds. Grace Baptist Church was awarded second place by the judges for its entry. First place was awarded to Friends of the Elizabethton/Carter County Animal Shelter. Elizabethton Collision won third, illustrating the diversity of the units marching in the parade.
There were many Elizabethton Christmas Parade traditions that once again were a part of the parade, such as the Elizabethton Fire Department’s 1923 Ford Model-T fire truck and a grand marshal who traditionally leads the parade. This year, the parade’s theme was Silver Bells, honoring the Elizabethton Senior Center. Two members of the center, Barbara Cable and Mary Palmer, rode in the grand marshal’s car, chauffeured by volunteer Steve Young.
While most of the units had a Christmas theme, there was also a definite theme of community, coming from many proud local companies displaying their presence. The community spirit was also evident in the presence of all the county’s volunteer fire departments displaying their fire trucks and equipment.
Of course it would not be a parade without a band, and there were bands from all the county and city schools, including the Betsy Band of Elizabethton High School in its first parade since winning its latest state marching band championship. All played beautiful versions of favorite Christmas songs. It was obvious these bands had been practicing for the Christmas parade long before it turned cold.
The local academic institutions were represented by more than their bands. There were several high school organizations, including Future Farmers of America, Carter County 4-H, and the Navy cadets of Elizabethton High School. Local colleges also had a big presence in the parade, including Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton. It had floats illustrating its over-the-road diesel program and the world’s most Christmassy tractor advertising the school’s partnership with Kubota. Northeast State Community College was not outdone, as that school had floats which included a small helicopter to emphasize its aviation technology program and another to promote its law enforcement program. Milligan University demonstrated its ties to Elizabethton by sending its cheerleaders.
Main Street Elizabethton is the organizer of the annual parade. Main Street Director Courtney Bean commented on the enthusiasm and the community spirit that the parade brings out: “The Elizabethton Christmas Parade is such a time-honored tradition for our community. Each year I am blown away by the community who always shows up to support and the creativity of the float entries. It’s truly a magical time to celebrate the holidays and showcase the strength of our community!”