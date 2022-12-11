ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Christmas Parade had a great night on Saturday, with 80 units marching and rolling down Elk Avenue with crowds of people enjoying the sights and the sounds. Children also enjoyed the piles of candy handed out by the marchers.

It was a mild evening and the cheerleaders and the bare-chested leader of the Jericho Shrine Oriental Band did not look too chilly. There were lots of floats and bands to keep the crowd entertained.

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University

