Gingerbread
Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce

ELIZABETHTON — Once again this Christmas season, the Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a gingerbread building contest and all the bakers and artists in the community are once again invited to submit their best creations.

Last year, the contest was to have the best gingerbread image of the Covered Bridge, Elizabethton beloved downtown landmark. This year, the gingerbread entries will be capturing the image of another Carter County icon: “Fort Watauga at Sycamore Shoals Setate Historic Park”. Entrants should use this theme to create their own interpretation of the iconic fort.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video