ELIZABETHTON — Once again this Christmas season, the Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a gingerbread building contest and all the bakers and artists in the community are once again invited to submit their best creations.
Last year, the contest was to have the best gingerbread image of the Covered Bridge, Elizabethton beloved downtown landmark. This year, the gingerbread entries will be capturing the image of another Carter County icon: “Fort Watauga at Sycamore Shoals Setate Historic Park”. Entrants should use this theme to create their own interpretation of the iconic fort.
With a $10 entry fee, youth, amateurs and professional bakers are all welcome to submit their creations and be in the running for cash prizes in each category. At $25, corporate entries will also be accepted and placed on display. All enteries will be made of at least 85% edible confections and displayed on a cookie sheet no larger than 9-by-13 inches.
Fort Watauga gingerbread creations must be on display at the Elizabethton Chamber by Nov. 26 at 5 p.m. Bakers are welcome to drop them off anytime before then, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. To register online or find out more information, visit gingerbreadcontest22.eventbrite.com or call the chamber at 423-547-3850.
This community event is sponsored by Carter County Bank.