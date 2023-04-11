Elizabethton Chamber of Commerce
Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce

ELIZABETHTON — The annual legislative breakfast has long been one of the most attended events put on by the Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce. While the events usually draw more interest in election years than in years when there are no elections, that may not be the case this year.

With the expulsion of two Democratic representatives from the General Assembly last Thursday, the upcoming breakfast will be a chance for Carter County voters to hear directly from their representatives and senators about the action that has drawn national and even international attention.

