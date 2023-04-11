ELIZABETHTON — The annual legislative breakfast has long been one of the most attended events put on by the Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce. While the events usually draw more interest in election years than in years when there are no elections, that may not be the case this year.
With the expulsion of two Democratic representatives from the General Assembly last Thursday, the upcoming breakfast will be a chance for Carter County voters to hear directly from their representatives and senators about the action that has drawn national and even international attention.
With the legislature reaching some of the busiest weeks of the session, the Upper East Tennessee legislators have not had much time to spend in their districts right now. This year, the breakfast will be a chance for them to speak directly to their constituents about the expulsions, the recent mass shooting in Nashville and other items of major interest.
The local delegation to Nashville includes Sen. Rusty Crowe, Rep. John Holsclaw and Rep. Scotty Campbell. Field representatives of the Tri-Cities from U.S. Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty, and the field representative of Diana Harshbarger, will also attend the breakfast and deliver messages to the audience. Members of the Carter County Commission and the Elizabethton City Council will also attend.
The Chamber said “this event is an opportunity for our community to enjoy breakfast, catered by The Coffee Company, and hear from our elected officials. During the program our officials are invited to provide updates on key issues they have been working on and what their goals are for the future.”