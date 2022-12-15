Carter/Eliz Schools

Carter County Director of Schools Brandon Carpenter addresses the Board of Education at Thursday’s meeting.

 JOHN THOMPSON/Johnson City Press

ELIZABETHTON — Construction projects at Harold McCormick and Hunter elementary schools were on the agenda for the Elizabethton City Board of Education and the Carter County Board of Education on Thursday evening.

The Elizabethton board unanimously approved a contract with J.E. Green Company to start the renovation project at Harold McCormick. That project is for $4,775,000 and will focus on the original main hallway of the school.

Reporter

John Thompson

