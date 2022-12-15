ELIZABETHTON — Construction projects at Harold McCormick and Hunter elementary schools were on the agenda for the Elizabethton City Board of Education and the Carter County Board of Education on Thursday evening.
The Elizabethton board unanimously approved a contract with J.E. Green Company to start the renovation project at Harold McCormick. That project is for $4,775,000 and will focus on the original main hallway of the school.
The Hunter project is not that far along yet, but the county board gave the go-ahead to get architects and engineers working on the new sewer system for the proposed expansion of the school, which will make it the largest elementary school in the county, with 900 students.
The reason for the county school board’s action was because the school’s old sewer system has been experiencing problems. Carter County Director of Schools Brandon Carpenter said corrective work will have to be done on the project, no matter what the final decisions will be on the Hunter expansion. The motion to authorize architects and engineers to go forward with plans was made by board member Keith Bowers Sr., and approved unanimously.
With the approval of the contract for J.E. Green to start the renovations to Harold McCormick, Elizabethton Director of Schools Richard VanHuss said preparation for the construction should start around Jan. 16. VanHuss said asbestos abatement will not begin until the summer.
“This is a long time coming. It is really going to change the physical appearance of the building on the inside,” VanHuss told the city school board. “It is going to change a lot of the learning spaces on the inside. We certainly wish we could had more money so that we could do the whole building, but it is a great start.”
VanHuss told the board that the original bid on the project had come in way over budget, but J.E. Green had value engineered the project. VanHuss said that with the focus on the main hallway, there will be new heating and air conditioning units in that section of the school, new ceiling panels and new flooring, new lights and new windows. There will also be remodeled restrooms. The project also will include new heating and air conditioning units in the cafeteria and some of the downstairs area. There will also be electrical service upgrades.
In other matters, the Carter County Board of Education approved two paving projects. One was a project for 26 new parking spaces at Central Elementary School, at a cost of $41,935. The second was a project at the Happy Valley track, which was not to exceed $50,000. The board unanimously approved the projects.
The city school board chose its leaders for the coming year. Eddie Pless was selected to serve another term as chair and Jamie Schaff was elected vice chair. The votes were unanimous.
Carpenter also discussed the proposed bonuses for all county school employees who have been with the system for over 60 days. Carpenter said the hope is to have a $650 bonus for each employee by the end of the year.
In other matters, Carpenter told the board there has been a lot of sickness this week, leading him to declare the schools closed on Friday. He said schools will start back on Monday. School attendance has declined this month, according to Supervisor Danny McClain. He said the attendance rate dropped from 94% to 92%.