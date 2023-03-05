ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce supports the business community not just in the county seat of Elizabethton but from Roan Mountain in the southeast to Watauga in the northwest.
The organization is proactive and responsive to the needs of its business membership and understands the current economic forces affecting business in the county and provides new and innovative ways of meeting those needs.
For instance, the chamber is aware of the many new small businesses that are taking root in the county and have developed new programs and seminars targeted to those businesses. It also recognizes the growing importance of tourism and outdoor recreation in the county’s economy and has continued to provide more support for tourism.
The chamber also recognizes the growing importance of nonprofit organizations in the community and is working to meet their needs.
The chamber’s long history and experience also mean it can provide important services for all businesses in the county, including the oldest firms and the biggest industries. The chamber is designed to promote all the businesses in the county and attract customers, both from the local area and nationally. It works to help businesses cut costs and save money. It provides all its members with important business and community information. It provides for the growth of the local marketplace and customer base for its members.
The Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber consistently pursues a wide variety of new and established programs that serve and support members and the community. The chamber also organizes numerous meetings and special events that provide opportunities for involvement and networking.
Some of the newer programs reflect the chamber’s recognition of how the business community is changing. One example is its BOSS Lady programs. BOSS stands for Building Our Strengths for Success. It is a new networking group designed for women in business from entry level to executive. The group meets monthly for a networking event and also meets quarterly for a workshop around a specific topic. Its latest networking meeting was a Valentine’s Day event at The Coffee Company.
The next BOSS Lady Leadership Conference is set for May 12 at Milligan University.
The chamber is supporting the growing nonprofit portion of the economy with its Non-Profit Connection Program. The February program was on “Sponsorship and Donor Fatigue.” The next one on the schedule will take place on March 16 at 10 a.m. at the chamber offices at 615 E. Elk Ave. in downtown Elizabethton. Kelly Kitchens, special events coordinator with the Carter County Parks and Recreation Department, will discuss “How to Host a Special Event.” This is a free program provided by the Chamber Foundation and United Way of East TN Highlands. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Another program the chamber offers to new businesses is its Business Retention Program. It is open to anyone who is in a newly opened business or is starting a new business in Carter County. The program for February was on “Business Branding.” Each program is free and open to non-chamber and chamber members. It meets the first Wednesday of each month at 9:30 a.m. at the chamber.
One of the chamber’s best known and longest running programs is its Chamber Youth Ambassador Program. The program selects a group of outstanding high schoolers each year and introduces the group to the industry, community, health care and tourism that makes Carter County a unique place to call home. The program is open to all rising high school juniors and seniors. Program activities will be held one school day per month from February though May.
Joy McCray is the executive director of the chamber. The tourism side of the organization is handled by Luke Freeman, who serves as the chamber’s director of tourism.
The chamber helps promote the festivals in Elizabethton and Carter County, such as the Rhododendron Festival, Covered Bridge Days, Elizabethton’s Fourth of July Celebration and the various Christmas celebration events.
Freeman said the county’s tourism has a new website. It is tourcartercounty.com. The website provides tourists with seasonal events like movies at the State Line Drive-In from April to September, Elizabethton First Fridays from May through August, Covered Bridge Jams from June to September, Elizabethton Farmers Market from June to August, Elizabethton River Riders professional baseball from June to August, and Skate by the Doe ice rink in November and December.
The chamber also has a promotional role in several events that promote tourism in the county. These include the annual Carter County Omnium, which will be held June 3-4. Two of the three bicycle events take place in Carter County. These are the Roan Groan, going from downtown Elizabethton to Carvers Gap on Roan Mountain; and the Carter County Bank Criterium in downtown Elizabethton. The third event is the Ballad Health Time Trial in Erwin.
The chamber also promotes the Third Annual Music and Miles Half Marathon, which will take place on Saturday, May 20.
The Elizabethton Chamber joins with the Johnson City Chamber for the Tweetsie Tee Off, which alternates annually between the Elizabethton Golf Course and Pine Oaks Course in Johnson City.