Elizabethton Finance Director Preston Cobb goes over budget numbers with City Council on Monday.

 By JOHN THOMPSON jthompson@johnsoncitypress.com

ELIZABETHTON — The Parks and Recreation Department was the focus of the first part of Monday’s workshop session of the Elizabethton City Council. Parks and Recreation Director Mike Mains led the council members on both the projected needs for the coming year, but also on some big financial decisions that will be considered in the coming few years that will have a long-term impact on the department’s direction.

Mains discussed two areas, one short term and one long term, that are having an impact on the budget. The short term impact is the inflation that Mains said is the inflation: “it is driving up the cost of everything we do,” Mains told the committee. As an example, he said the chlorine he uses for operating the pool has gone from a cost of $5,000 to $15,000. Main said the long term impact was “this community is growing…the parks are full of people. It wasn’t that way a few years ago.” Another factor was that there are currently several big ticket opportunities that have been presented to the department, all at the same time.

