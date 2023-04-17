ELIZABETHTON — The Parks and Recreation Department was the focus of the first part of Monday’s workshop session of the Elizabethton City Council. Parks and Recreation Director Mike Mains led the council members on both the projected needs for the coming year, but also on some big financial decisions that will be considered in the coming few years that will have a long-term impact on the department’s direction.
Mains discussed two areas, one short term and one long term, that are having an impact on the budget. The short term impact is the inflation that Mains said is the inflation: “it is driving up the cost of everything we do,” Mains told the committee. As an example, he said the chlorine he uses for operating the pool has gone from a cost of $5,000 to $15,000. Main said the long term impact was “this community is growing…the parks are full of people. It wasn’t that way a few years ago.” Another factor was that there are currently several big ticket opportunities that have been presented to the department, all at the same time.
“I am looking for direction and guidance from the council on where you want to spend time and money to grow the department,” Mains told the councilmen during the midday meeting at City Hall. City Manager Daniel Estes told the council that the Parks and Recreation Department was currently accomplishing its mission for the city despite its small staff and limited resources. Estes said department does not have enough staff to expand its mission.
Mains said the department currently provides a lot of special programs throughout the year and has taken on the additional mission of heading the Covered Bridge Days, the city’s largest and oldest annual festival. He said the Parks and Recreation Department is fortunate because of the help it receives from the Main Street Elizabethton organization, the Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce and the Bonnie Kate Theater.
One area the city has considered expanding its recreational opportunities is the Surf Betsy project, of developing a white water course for canoeing and kayaking on the city’s rivers. Mains said the preliminary studies have identified three possible locations for such a facility. One was to use the Doe River. That solution is hampered by the fact that the water from the Doe is a free flowing river and its flow varies greatly from rainy periods to droughts. The other two sites are on the Watauga River, where the water is controlled by Tennessee Valley Authority dams. One of the locations is along Riverside Park. The other location is at the end of Cherokee Drive, where the linear path follows the Watauga. This area is the least developed but is the best for building water courses.
Another potential expansion of the area’s recreational activities would be to work with the Carter County government and with the Southern Off-Road Bicycle Association to expand the Tweetsie Trail bicycle trail from its current end at Hatcher Lane. The expansion would go through Valley Forge and an old East Tennessee and Western North Carolina railroad tunnel to Hampton and then on to the Elizabethton-owned mountain bike park at the Hampton Watershed. Much of the money for the project would be coming from the state government.
There are two buildings that are being considered for acquisition by the city for Parks Department use. These are the large house and office of attorney Tom Cowan, and the former Franklin Fitness Center owned by Ballad Health.
The plan for the Franklin Fitness Center would be to move most of the the Department’s recreation center from its current location on Mill Street to the Fitness Center. The city is currently in negotiations with Ballad to acquire the facility.
The Cowan property is attractive to the city because it is located next to the city’s flagship park, Covered Bridge Park. The building could serve as the park and recreation department administration offices and the property would double the acreage of the park. The city is currently in negotiations with the Cowan family on acquiring the property.
In other matters, Elizabethton Finance Director Preston Cobb presented an update on the city’s current budget standing. Cobb said there has been a notable increase in sales tax revenue. At the present time, the sales tax is up $647,400. That is up 11% over the city budgeted amount for the current fiscal year. Another notable impact is the decision by Gov. Bill Lee to have the state fund school resource officers in all schools in the state. Elizabethton budgets $75,000 for each school resource officer assigned to duty in the city’s five schools. That will free up $375,000 for the city. The city is also beneficiary to a federal government action. With the federal government increasing interest rates as a reaction to inflationary trends, the city has gained $201,500 in additional interest. One area where the city has seen an $80,000 deficit because of the increased cost of providing street lights.