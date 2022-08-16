Bonnie Kate Theater
Friends of Bonnie Kate

ELIZABETHTON — The biggest annual fundraiser for the nearly 100-year-old Bonnie Kate Theater takes place this weekend with the 6th Annual BBQ, Blues and Brews at the Covered Bridge Park from 6-9:30 p.m. Saturday.

The proceeds will go to the Friends of the Bonnie Kate to continue the restoration work on the theater at 115 S. Sycamore St. that opened in 1926, when all the movies were silent.

