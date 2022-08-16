ELIZABETHTON — The biggest annual fundraiser for the nearly 100-year-old Bonnie Kate Theater takes place this weekend with the 6th Annual BBQ, Blues and Brews at the Covered Bridge Park from 6-9:30 p.m. Saturday.
The proceeds will go to the Friends of the Bonnie Kate to continue the restoration work on the theater at 115 S. Sycamore St. that opened in 1926, when all the movies were silent.
As its name implies, the BBQ, Blues and Brews covers those three essentials to good living: food, drink and song. The event will feature six different East Tennessee barbecue vendors, two live bands and five local craft beers on tap from the Watauga Brewing Company. The live music will be played on the Covered Bridge Stage. There will also be doughnut and ice cream vendors, along with several craft vendors.
This year there will be VIP seating as a ticket option. Tickets range from $20 to $75. All are available online at bonniekate.org, or from the Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce, or from Bonnie Kate board members.
The $20 ticket will get you into the park to see and hear the live music, and to enjoy the food from the barbecue vendors. The $30 gold admission ticket includes all of the regular admission items and also two 16-ounce beers. You may also purchase additional 16-ounce beers at $5 each. The $75 VIP ticket will include the items on the other tickets, plus table seating inside the 40-foot VIP tent, with servers for food and drink. VIP ticketholders also will get a commemorative glass beer tumbler.
