Elizabethton’s city attorney issued a statement on Thursday saying the display of three crosses on city owned property challenged recently as violating the First Amendment are constitutional and may remain on public land.
Though national organization the Freedom From Religion Foundation wrote to Elizabethton twice claiming the three crosses on Lynn Mountain violated the Constitution’s Establishment Clause, City Attorney Roger Day said after reviewing a U.S. Supreme Court’s 2019 decision allowing a 40-foot cross at a veterans memorial in Maryland to stand, he said he believed similar factors apply in this case.
In that case, American Legion v. American Humanist Association, a 7-2 decision by the justices gave the large cross owned and maintained by the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission and built in 1919 the presumption of constitutionality because of its accepted secular meaning as a symbol of the sacrifices of World War I and its historical significance to the community.
Day’s statement relied on the latter part of the court’s decision, and he said as the Lynn Mountain crosses were a long-standing monument in Elizabethton, they can remain on city property.
The crosses in question were built on public property in the 1950s by a group of boys for an Easter project for their church. They were allowed to stay, and a few years later, a group of first responders started decorating them with lights during the Christmas season.
In the letter sent in March from the Freedom From Religion Foundation, the organization addressed the American Legion case decision and said the Elizabethton crosses do not meet the considerations the Supreme Court laid out in 2019.
The crosses were put on public property without permission for obvious religious reasons, and their religious message has not changed over time, the nonprofit’s letter said.
It’s unclear whether the foundation plans to initiate legal action. A representative could not be reached Friday.
