Carter County Joint Drug Task Force

Charles Elsea, Jr.

 Tennessee Department of Corrections

ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton and Carter County Joint Drug Task Force, made up of officers from the Carter County Sheriff’s Office and the Elizabethton Police Department, was one of a long list of law enforcement agencies from Tennessee to California credited with helping to convict Charles Elsea, Jr,  on federal charges of drug trafficking and money laundering. He received a life sentence on Monday.

Elsea is a longtime inmate of the Tennessee Department of Corrections. He is also an alleged prison gang leader and operator of a large scale methamphetamine and marijuana network.

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University

