ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton and Carter County Joint Drug Task Force, made up of officers from the Carter County Sheriff’s Office and the Elizabethton Police Department, was one of a long list of law enforcement agencies from Tennessee to California credited with helping to convict Charles Elsea, Jr, on federal charges of drug trafficking and money laundering. He received a life sentence on Monday.
Elsea is a longtime inmate of the Tennessee Department of Corrections. He is also an alleged prison gang leader and operator of a large scale methamphetamine and marijuana network.
Elsea was convicted by a jury trial in the Eastern District Courthouse in Greeneville in March, following a six day trial. He was convicted on charges of conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine, conspiracy to distribute marijuana, and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Following his conviction,
Judge Ronnie Greer sentenced Elsea to a life sentence in federal prison. During the sentencing on Monday, Judge Greer found that Elsea was responsible for distributing over 56.8 kilograms of methamphetamine. Judge Greer also ordered Elsea to forfeit $1,263,490, which represented the legal proceeds from distributing methamphetamine and money laundering.
According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Elsea was serving a prison sentence for first degree murder in a1996 homicide in Hamilton County. During his incarceration, Elsea reportedly rose through the ranks to become state president of the Brotherhood Forever, a Tennessee-based prison gang. Elsea led the drug trafficking organization while serving his sentence in prison. He managed this by using smuggled cell phones to conduct his business on the outside. Elsea orchestrated large methamphetamine deals that involved methamphetamine being transported from California and Arizona to Tennessee. Elsea and his coconspirators used the proceeds from the methamphetamine sales to create marijuana grow houses in and out of Tennessee.
The U.S. District Attorney’s Office said Elsea was also involved two marijuana grow operations during the time he was facing the federal charges. He managed that by reportedly using the jail’s video system to speak to coconspirators about the cultivation of marijuana.
The District Attorney Office said the case was the result of a 5-year investigation that began in the spring of 2017 by the Department of Homeland Security — Homeland Security Investigations; the Drug Enforcement Administration; and the United States Postal Inspection Service. Other agencies involved were the Tennessee Department of Corrections Office of Investigations and Conduct; the Elizabethton and Carter County Joint Drug Task Force; the Huron Undercover Narcotic Team with the Michigan State Police; the Arkansas Highway Patrol; the Missouri Western Interdiction Task Force with the Kansas City, Mo. Police Department; and the Visalia, Calif. Police Department. The investigation was led by HSI Special Agent John Bulla.
Chief Jason Shaw of the Elizabethton Police Department said the reason for so many law enforcement agencies to be involved in the investigation was because of the broad network of the criminal organization. When investigators followed leads, they often went into new territories, where more agencies became involved in the investigation.
“It was a long investigation and there was a lot of behind the scenes police work,” Shaw said. The chief went on to say there was widespread cooperation between local, state and federal agencies from Tennessee to California. “Cooperation and working together made the investigation successful.”
The District Attoreny’s Office said the investigation is a part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces investigation. “The task force identifies, disrupts and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States. The task force does this my using a prosecutor-led, intelligence driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.”
Assistant U.S. Attorneys Meghan L. Gomez and J. Christian Lampe represented the United States at sentencing.
