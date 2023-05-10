City of Elizabethton planning and development officials (from left to right) Planning Director Logan Engle, Chief Building Official Steve Donnolly, and administrative assistant Freda Wagner check out the city's new online public portal for applying for a building permit, submitting plans, scheduling inspections and reporting code violations.
ELIZABETHTON — Citizens of Elizabethton, business in Elizabethton and developers now have better Internet access with the City of Elizabethton’s Development Department, with the launch of the Smart.Gov platform for the city.
While the larger cities in the region routinely conduct development business online, Elizabethton is just implementing its new online solution to permitting, plan review, inspection services, planning and code enforcement. The department just activated its online portal so that it can be accessed by the public. The link to the portal can be found on the city’s website: Elizabethton.org. and at the following website: https://ci-elizabethton-tn.smartgovcommunity.com/Public/Home. During the public launch, the city’s building and code enforcement webpage included the comment that “it is our hope that we can increase our services to the community while becoming more efficient through the use of this system.”
Elizabethton Planning Director Logan Engle said the part of the system which will receive the most use by the average citizen is to report code violations pertaining to city ordinances. “This is an easier way for the public to report violations,” Engle said.
But there are many ways in which developers and business owners will find the permit portal to be a convenience, according to Steve Donnolly, chief building official for the city. These include applying for different types of permits, submitting drawings and other documents for review, requesting an inspection, receiving emailed inspection results in real time, looking up pending applications, issued permits, and inspection results.
In order to access the SmartGov Permit Portal, all users must set up an account with an active email address. Once the user has registered an account, the user will be able to log in to the system.
Engle said one part of the system that is not yet available to the public is the ability to accept payments for permit fees. Currently, the department accepts payment in the office on the first floor of City Hall by means of cash, check, or credit card, or by mail. The department can also take payments over the telephone. Engle said the department will soon be able to accept pay be credit card online.