Elizabethton

City of Elizabethton planning and development officials (from left to right) Planning Director Logan Engle, Chief Building Official Steve Donnolly, and administrative assistant Freda Wagner check out the city's new online public portal for applying for a building permit, submitting plans, scheduling inspections and reporting code violations.

 By JOHN THOMPSON jthompson@sixriversmedia.com

ELIZABETHTON — Citizens of Elizabethton, business in Elizabethton and developers now have better Internet access with the City of Elizabethton’s Development Department, with the launch of the Smart.Gov platform for the city.

While the larger cities in the region routinely conduct development business online, Elizabethton is just implementing its new online solution to permitting, plan review, inspection services, planning and code enforcement. The department just activated its online portal so that it can be accessed by the public. The link to the portal can be found on the city’s website: Elizabethton.org. and at the following website: https://ci-elizabethton-tn.smartgovcommunity.com/Public/Home. During the public launch, the city’s building and code enforcement webpage included the comment that “it is our hope that we can increase our services to the community while becoming more efficient through the use of this system.”

