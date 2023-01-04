ELIZABETHTON — The Snap-on Tools toolmaking factory in Elizabethton is preparing for a major expansion of the facility and will present the preliminary site plans to the Elizabethton Regional Planning Commission for preliminary approval tonight.

The site plan is for a 25,350 square feet addition to the factory at 2195 State Line Road. J.A. Street and Associates of Blountville will be the general contractor on the construction project.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.


Tags

Reporter

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University

Recommended for you