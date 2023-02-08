Through the month of February, $10 at the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter can get you a hand-drawn picture of your pet, courtesy of Lake Ridge Elementary students who are expanding on a fundraiser they started last year. 

"It's similar to the caricature that we typically do in November and December, but it will be our up-and-coming future artists that will be drawing these portraits," said Shelter Director Tammy Davis.

