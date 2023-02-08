Through the month of February, $10 at the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter can get you a hand-drawn picture of your pet, courtesy of Lake Ridge Elementary students who are expanding on a fundraiser they started last year.
"It's similar to the caricature that we typically do in November and December, but it will be our up-and-coming future artists that will be drawing these portraits," said Shelter Director Tammy Davis.
When the students did this fundraiser last year, they approached friends and family and asked if they'd make a donation for every pet they drew that was currently in the shelter. It raised more than $1,000 for the shelter last year.
"We're super excited," Davis said. "I can't wait to see what type of artwork the children come up with. "We've had people already submit photos, we have birds, we have some horses, so it's going to be lots of different things for the children to draw."
Those interested in a picture can get one by making a $10 donation via PayPal, and sending the shelter a photo of their pet on Facebook. Davis said people should note its for the Lake Ridge fundraiser in their PayPal donation. The fundraiser will be going on through the rest of the month.
"I've spoken to their teacher that's in charge of overseeing this, and he said the children are just so excited," Davis said. "They just love taking the time to sit and draw people's pets, and it's great to just involve the children with the animal shelter.
"It's a win for the children and a win for the animal shelter."
Jonathan Roberts is a reporter and photographer for the Johnson City Press covering Health Care, Johnson City and Jonesborough. He is a member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, and has been with the Press since 2019.