ELIZABETHTON — The special election to select the successor to Scotty Campbell in the 3rd Tennessee House District has now been set. The Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett has designated the key dates for the election.
The gerrymandered districts include some or all of four counties: all of Johnson and parts of Carter, Sullivan and Hawkins. There are five voting precincts in Carter County that will participate in the election. They are: Elk Mills, Hampton, Roan Mountain, Tiger Valley and Valley Forge.
There will actually be two special elections, not just one: a primary election and a general election. The special primary election day is Thursday, June 22, and the special general election day is Thursday, Aug. 3. Early voting for the primary election is June 2 through June 17. Early voting for the general election is July 14 through July 29.
Candidates may already be collecting signatures on the qualifying petitions. The deadline for submitting the completed petitions to the election commission is noon on May 11. Voter registration deadline for the primary is May 23.
The Budget Committee of the Carter County Commission met Thursday night and were prepared to vote on a revised budget for the Carter County Election Commission to cover the costs of the special election, but the budget amendment was not yet available.