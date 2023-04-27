Carter County Election

The Carter County Election Commission is preparing for an unexpected election this summer.

 By JOHN THOMPSON jthompson@johnsoncitypress.com

ELIZABETHTON — The special election to select the successor to Scotty Campbell in the 3rd Tennessee House District has now been set. The Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett has designated the key dates for the election.

The gerrymandered districts include some or all of four counties: all of Johnson and parts of Carter, Sullivan and Hawkins. There are five voting precincts in Carter County that will participate in the election. They are: Elk Mills, Hampton, Roan Mountain, Tiger Valley and Valley Forge.

Reporter

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University

