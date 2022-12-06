ELIZABETHTON — This week, the Naval cadets of Elizabethton High School will be observing Samuel P. Carter Military Heritage Day. In recognition of the military heritage of Carter County, all students in the Elizabethton City School System will be greeted each morning with a profile of a currently serving Elizabethton native.
On Friday cadets from the the EHS Navy National Defense Corps will travel to each school and the Central Office to conduct an awareness briefing of Samuel P. Carter Day and the county’s military heritage. There will also be two detailed profiles of Carter County veterans and their service.
Friday evening, the corps and honored guests will host a “Mess Night” in accordance with United State Marine Corps tradition to build espirit de corps and to propel the next generation to a life of service to their community and their country.
Samuel P. Carter is the only man in the nation’s history to serve both as a general in the Army and an admiral in the Navy.
Carter was born in Elizabethton in 1819. He was the grandson of Landon Carter, for whom Carter County is named. He graduated from the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis and began a career in the U.S. Navy. He served in the Navy during the Mexican War, but his career would take an unusual turn during the Civil War. Early in that war, Tennessee Senator Andrew Johnson had him detached from the Navy and attached to the Army for planned military operations in East Tennessee. He formed the 13th Cavalry Regiment, which served throughout the Civil War. Carter was promoted to the rank of brevet major general before resigning his Army commission to return to the Navy, where he would eventually retire as a rear admiral.