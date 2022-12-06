ELIZABETHTON — This week, the Naval cadets of Elizabethton High School will be observing Samuel P. Carter Military Heritage Day. In recognition of the military heritage of Carter County, all students in the Elizabethton City School System will be greeted each morning with a profile of a currently serving Elizabethton native.

On Friday cadets from the the EHS Navy National Defense Corps will travel to each school and the Central Office to conduct an awareness briefing of Samuel P. Carter Day and the county’s military heritage. There will also be two detailed profiles of Carter County veterans and their service.

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998.

