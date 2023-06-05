A few days after he came ashore on Omaha Beach on June 6, 1944, 2nd Lt. Edwin J. Best of the 618th Advance Ammunition Company of the 6th Engineer Special Brigade found the time to write a letter to his wife, Lynn Ann.

“The coast of France as I first saw it did not appear at all strange to me, as it looked just like the English coastline. The only difference was the tremendous activity, the pall of smoke and the noise. I stood the channel crossing well — not the slightest twinge of nerves. When the time came for me to lead my men ashore, I could see nothing particularly heroic in it. I merely slung my kit about me, checked my dispatch case for an extra pair of spectacles to replace the ones I was wearing if they should become covered with salt spray — which they did — clapped a stick of chewing gum into my mouth and scrambled down the landing net into a little boat tossing in the sea below.

Reporter

John Thompson

