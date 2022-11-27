ELIZABETHTON — The East Tennessee Christian Home and Academy has started its annual Give Thanks Campaign, and this year the home for teen girls is asking its donors to provide a bigger donation to offset the rising costs of the ministry. Melissa and Ron Marvel, directors of services and ministry development said “rising costs have stretched our resources and energies, but we are as committed during these difficult times to share the gospel and help at-risk children and their families.”
The Marvels said that during the past year “we have provided stability while we spur our kids towards a deeper walk with Christ. In addition, we provided benevolence funds and counseling to children and families in our aftercare program.”
Ron Marvel said “the community always responds so very well to this campaign. The dollars that are raised are essential to our ministry and us working in this community to help families. Even during COVID, folks gave to this ministry and let us know that they were praying for us, and for the children.”
This year is the 76th anniversary for ETCHA and that has influenced the setting of this year’s goal to raise $76,000.
Funds can be sent to the ministry by Paypal to etchanews@gmail.com. Checks may be mailed to ETCHA at P.O. Box 1147, Elizabethton, TN, 37644.