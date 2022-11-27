East Tennessee Christian Home

East Tennessee Christian Home and Academy is a ministry for teen girls.

 East Tennessee Christian Home and Academy.

ELIZABETHTON — The East Tennessee Christian Home and Academy has started its annual Give Thanks Campaign, and this year the home for teen girls is asking its donors to provide a bigger donation to offset the rising costs of the ministry. Melissa and Ron Marvel, directors of services and ministry development said “rising costs have stretched our resources and energies, but we are as committed during these difficult times to share the gospel and help at-risk children and their families.”

The Marvels said that during the past year “we have provided stability while we spur our kids towards a deeper walk with Christ. In addition, we provided benevolence funds and counseling to children and families in our aftercare program.”

Reporter

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University

