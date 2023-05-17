A new business is hoping to help ease the burden of losing a loved one for families in Erwin.
Dugger Family Monuments, which offers customized cemetery monuments, opened up a location at 224 N. Main Ave. on May 1.
The new Erwin location is the fourth one owned by Dustin and Travis Dugger. They also own Smith & Dugger Quality Monuments in Telford, Porter’s Monument & Design in Kingsport and Dugger Family Monuments in Elizabethton.
Dustin Dugger said his family has been in the business of funerals and monuments for a long time, and he enjoys being able to help people who are going through a tough time.
“The idea of serving people during one of the most difficult times they can go through, which is death, and being able to help them — that’s what we love doing,” Dugger said. “And when they did the ribbon-cutting, I told everybody we consider it a ministry to be able to help people through that tough time.”
The Duggers decided to open their fourth location in Erwin after hearing from members of the community that the town needed a business that offered those services.
“We just had customers from Erwin that know our family and were like, ‘Hey, you should put one in Erwin,’” said Dugger. “And we thought that was a good idea.”
Dugger said that since opening in Erwin, their business has been very well received.
“You never know what it’s going to be like,” said Dugger. “With our other locations, we tried to base it off that. But the first two that I bought had been there for over 40 years, and Dugger Family in Elizabethton, we had a lot of interest right off the bat, but I don’t think as much as this place. We’ve had a lot of families in here and have already sold a few to customers. So we’re excited.”
Dugger said the ultimate goal is to provide good service while helping people honor their late loved ones.
"The goal for me as an owner for each of our locations is to provide exceptional service in a timely manner for monuments and to make sure the family has all they need — from the beginning, with designing it, to the end, with installing it in the cemetery — and just to be able to help people in this community,” Dugger said.
Kayla Hackney is a reporter covering both Johnson City and Unicoi County for the Johnson City Press. A Southwest Virginia native, Kayla is an avid reader and coffee mug collector.
