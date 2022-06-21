ELIZABETHTON— The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported that one person was killed Monday in a 3 p.m. crash involving four vehicles on U.S. Highway 321 in Carter County.
William Shane Adams, 34, Butler, was reported to have been killed in the crash. He was driving a 1999 Ford Ranger pickup truck northbound and crossed the center line, striking a southbound 2007 GMC straight truck driven by Cory Taylor, 31, Elizabethton. A passenger in Taylor’s truck was Jacob Miller, 30, Johnson City.
The initial crash caused the GMC truck to go out of control, striking a northbound 2006 Toyota 4Runner that was behind the Ford Ranger. The Toyota was driven by James Smith II, 51, Mountain City. Taylor’s truck then overturned off the right side of the highway.
The accident report said that after crashing into Taylor’s truck, Adams’ truck continued in the wrong lane and crashed head on into a southbound 2007 Toyota RAV4 which was following the GMC truck. The RAV4 was driven by Shawn McElyea, 47, Butler. There was a passenger in McElyea’s vehicle, Billy Kimberlin, 65, Butler.
The Highway Patrol reported that Adams was the only person not wearing a seat belt. All of the other drivers and passengers were reported to be wearing seat belts and were uninjured in the crash.