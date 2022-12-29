Water line repair in Jonesborough

This water line break on Main Street in Jonesborough was repaired by utility district crews on Wednesday.

 By ROBERT HOUK rhouk@johnsoncitypress.com

A “precautionary boil water” advisory has been issued for all Jonesborough Utility Department water customers.

The advisory issued by the department Thursday morning applies to all customers receiving water from the Jonesborough Utility Department.

