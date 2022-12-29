A “precautionary boil water” advisory has been issued for all Jonesborough Utility Department water customers.
The advisory issued by the department Thursday morning applies to all customers receiving water from the Jonesborough Utility Department.
“We want to clarify that boiling was not required until lines that were closed were opened,” Town Administrator Glenn Rosenoff said. “Since we are opening lines, there is potential that debris from breaks could filter back into the water system.”
The advisory said people should not drink water without boiling it first.
“Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for three minutes, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water,” the advisory states.
“Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice.
“Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water. Tap water is safe for bathing and showering but try to avoid getting it in your mouth."
For more information, see: https://www.cdc.gov/healthywater/emergency/drinking/drinking-water-advisories/boil-water-advisory.html.
Water main breaks and water production issues are resulting in a loss of system pressure which can introduce disease-causing organisms into the water system, which can cause symptoms such as nausea, cramps, diarrhea, and associated headaches, according to utility district officials.
People with severely compromised immune systems, infants, and some elderly people may be at increased risk. These people should seek advice from their health care providers about drinking water.
What is being done?
The Jonesborough Utility Deparment is actively seeking and repairing line and main breaks.
This morning water restoration began in the Bumpus Cove/Embreeville area. New areas will be announced as crews move forward with locating and fixing leaks. If you have questions, you can call 753-1005.
Once system pressure is restored, required regulatory testing will be conducted, according to the utility department advisory.
Customers will be informed when the boil notice is lifted and no longer applies.
About the water system shutdown
The Jonesborough Utility Department water system experienced a partial shutdown on Dec. 25 due to freezing weather and power outages. This led to a loss of pressure in the distribution system, which may cause backpressure or a net movement of water from outside the pipe to the inside through cracks, breaks, or joints in the distribution system that are common in all water systems.
Such a system failure carries with it a high potential that fecal contamination or other disease-causing organisms could enter the distribution system, according to the utility district’s advisory. These conditions may pose an imminent and substantial health endangerment to persons served by the system.
