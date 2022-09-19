Tennessee Election

Dr. Jason Martin strolled past the Covered Bridge as he campaigned in Elizabethton on Monday. He is the Democratic candidate for governor.

 By JOHN THOMPSON jthompson@johnsoncitypress.com

ELIZABETHTON — Dr. Jason Martin, Tennessee’s Democratic candidate for governor in the November election paid a visit to Elizabethton on Monday afternoon to speak to supporters at the Carter County Courthouse and then took a stroll from the courthouse through the downtown parts of town and stopped at the Bonnie Kate Theater for a progress report on the renovation of that 1926-era movie theater.

Kate Craig, who is running against incumbent Rusty Crowe in the 3rd Senate District, also addressed the audience.

Tags

Reporter

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University

