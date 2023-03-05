August Muse

A look at the poster for the series

 Contributed/August Muse

ELIZABETHTON — August Muse, a downtown Elizabethton retail store at 518 E. Elk Ave, dedicated to empowering the arts in Elizabethton, will host a 7-week youth art series from March 18 through April 29. Students from a variety of art studies will exhibit their works in the store.

There will be a different display each week during the series. Some weeks there will be art-opening times when the public can meet the youth artists and their teachers.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Reporter

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University

Latest Videos


Recommended for you