ELIZABETHTON — August Muse, a downtown Elizabethton retail store at 518 E. Elk Ave, dedicated to empowering the arts in Elizabethton, will host a 7-week youth art series from March 18 through April 29. Students from a variety of art studies will exhibit their works in the store.
There will be a different display each week during the series. Some weeks there will be art-opening times when the public can meet the youth artists and their teachers.
“Your Art, Your Voice” is the theme for 2023 Youth Art Month. August Muse strives to empower the student’s art and voice by providing opportunities for local youth. The art series will allow students an experience sharing their art in a local art gallery.
The schedule of the art exhibits are:
• March 18 — students of Nicole Hymowitz — Nicole is a resident artist and has been teaching students at August Muse.
• March 21-25 — youth artist Sarah Gilford — Sarah is an up-and-coming artist. She has been drawing and currently focuses on characters.
• March 28-April 1 — Carter County Drug Prevention will share art from local students and their work in using art to help drug prevention.
•April 4-11 — youth artist Sarah Milam — Sarah, a student of LaDonna West, is an Elizabethton youth artist studying with the MOMAC Studios in Johnson City.
•April 11-15 — Selected youth from the Elizabethton City Schools will share an exhibition of art. Each school will be represented.
•April 22 — Students of Nicole Hymowitz.
•April 25-29 — Students of the TEACH Homeschool group will share their artwork in the store.