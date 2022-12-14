ELIZABETHTON — This coming weekend is the last weekend before Christmas, and downtown Elizabethton will have plenty of Christmas activities.
The last weekend certainly means Christmas shopping and Main Street Elizabethton Director Courtney Bean said the downtown merchants are participating in a new event this season, Holiday Wrap-Up, which will have most stores open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Bean said the last Saturday before Christmas “is the perfect time to avoid the big box store crowds and enjoy a nice experience in our welcoming and historic downtown. You can support local and complete your holiday shopping all at one event.”
Some of the participating merchants are All Star Sports and Country Crafts, Auntie A’s Barkery, Cannon’s Fine Home Furnishings, Cottage Boutique, Duck Crossing Antique Mall, Eagle Center Co-op, Elizabethton Chamber, Fletcher’s Homemade, GLOW Herbals, Joy’s Fabulous Finds, Kim’s Coffee and Espresso, Merle Norman, Simple Blessings General Store, Sweetsie Treatz, The Clock Shop, The Coffee Company, The Curious Moon Apothecary, The Peddler’s Cart, Undervalley Dragway, and Wayward Springs.
There will also be another Christmas event put on by the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department in the Covered Bridge Park on Saturday. This event will be Grinchmas in the Park from 3-5 p.m. There will be plenty of opportunities for fun: join the Abominable Snowman for a snowball fight and join the gingerbread man for gingerbread cookies.
The event is free and sponsored by the Parks and Rec Department, Carter County Bank and the Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce.
Downtown Elizabethton is probably the last place in the Tri-Cities to catch “The Nutcracker Suite” this Christmas season. The East Tennessee Ballet Academy will have three presentations of “The Nutcracker Suite” at the Bonnie Kate Theater on Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., with the last performance on Sunday at 2 p.m. The shows are about 1.5 hours. The performers range in age from 5 to adult. Tickets are $12 and are available online at Eventbrite or at the door a half hour before performances.