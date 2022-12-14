Downtown Elizabethton

There will be no rain in the forecast for Saturday's Christmas Wrap-Up in downtown Elizabethton.

 By JOHN THOMPSON jthompson@johnsoncitypress.com

ELIZABETHTON — This coming weekend is the last weekend before Christmas, and downtown Elizabethton will have plenty of Christmas activities.

The last weekend certainly means Christmas shopping and Main Street Elizabethton Director Courtney Bean said the downtown merchants are participating in a new event this season, Holiday Wrap-Up, which will have most stores open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Bean said the last Saturday before Christmas “is the perfect time to avoid the big box store crowds and enjoy a nice experience in our welcoming and historic downtown. You can support local and complete your holiday shopping all at one event.”

Reporter

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University

