Downtown Elizabethton businesses who appear on the Sneech Sheets. Boys and girls who participate can visit the businesses on March 4 to encounter book readers, characters, crafts, decoration and themed treats.
Scenes from Dr. Seuss stories will appear in Downtown Elizabethton on March 4.
Contributed/Courtney Bean
Downtown Elizabethton businesses who appear on the Sneech Sheets. Boys and girls who participate can visit the businesses on March 4 to encounter book readers, characters, crafts, decoration and themed treats.
ELIZABETHTON — The birthday of beloved children’s author Dr. Seuss is considered a big deal in Elizabethton and the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department, the Elizabethton/Carter County Public Library and Main Street Elizabethton will join together to celebrate the occasion on Saturday, March 4, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The popular Seuss on the Loose event will once again be the focus of celebrating the works of Dr. Seuss. Everyone is welcome to participate in the downtown Elizabethton event. Participants can pick up a Sneetch Sheet from the library to begin the fun. Participants can visit a variety of downtown businesses to encounter book readers, characters, crafts, decorations and themed treats.
Each shop is listed on the Sneetch Sheet. After visiting the shops, participants are invited to come down to the Covered Bridge Park to continue the fun. From noon to 2 p.m., participants will first turn in their completed Sneetch Sheets for a chance to win prizes and enjoy the park and all it has to offer.
The Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department will transform the park into pages straight out of the books of Dr. Seuss. There will be guests such as the Cat in the Hat and the Grinch.
Special community partners will be set up throughout the park with fun giveaways. The Elizabethton/Carter County Public Library will give away free books as long as the supplies last, as well as free balloons and inflatables provided by Carter County Tourism and the Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce.