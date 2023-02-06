ELIZABETHTON — The birthday of beloved children’s author Dr. Seuss is considered a big deal in Elizabethton and the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department, the Elizabethton/Carter County Public Library and Main Street Elizabethton will join together to celebrate the occasion on Saturday, March 4, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The popular Seuss on the Loose event will once again be the focus of celebrating the works of Dr. Seuss. Everyone is welcome to participate in the downtown Elizabethton event. Participants can pick up a Sneetch Sheet from the library to begin the fun. Participants can visit a variety of downtown businesses to encounter book readers, characters, crafts, decorations and themed treats.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Latest Videos


Recommended for you