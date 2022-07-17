ELIZABETHTON — With the approaching start of the new school year, the end of summer is approaching. While there is still plenty of warm weather in the near future, there are plans for some end of summer musical events for the last two Saturdays of August at the Covered Bridge Park.
On Saturday, Aug. 20, the Friends of the Bonnie Kate will present the 6th Annual BBQ Blues and Brews fundraiser at the park from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Revenue from the annual event goes to finance the renovation of the theater at 115 S. Sycamore St. that opened in 1926, before movies had sound.
The following weekend, Saturday, Aug. 27, the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department will close out its weekly Covered Bridge Jams free outdoor concerts with the 7th Annual Rockin’ on the Doe. The event will feature Resurrection — A Journey Tribute Band.
As its name implies, the BBQ Blues and Brews covers those three essentials to good living: food, drink and song. The event will feature six different East Tennessee barbecue vendors, two live bands, and five local craft beers on tap from the Watauga Brewing Company. The live music will be played on the Covered Bridge Stage. There will also be ice cream and doughnut vendors, along with several craft vendors.
This year there will be VIP seating as a ticket option and there are several categories of sponsorship for the event. This is the biggest annual fundraiser for the Friends of the Bonnie Kate Theater.
There are three categories of tickets available, ranging from $20 to $75. All are available online at bonniekate.org or from the Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce or from Bonnie Kate board members. The $20 ticket gets you into the park to see and hear the live music, and food from the six barbecue vendors. The $30 gold admission ticket includes all of the regular admission items and also two 16-ounce beers. You may also purchase additional 16 ounce beers at $5 each. The $75 VIP will include the items on the other ticket offers, plus table seating inside the 40-foot VIP tent with servers for food and drink. You also get a commemorative glass beer tumbler.
There are five categories of sponsorship, ranging from $100 to $2,500. Company name on the sponsor banner and full access ticket to the festival are a part of every level of the sponsorships.
Rockin’ on the Doe free concert follows a week later, on Aug. 27. The event runs from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Resurrection has been called “the gold standard by which all Journey tributes are measured.” The band features Nashville musicians who have recorded with some of the biggest names in the music industry, including Journey.