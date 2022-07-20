ELIZABETHTON — The thermostat certainly isn’t saying “it feels a lot like Christmas”, but Main Street Elizabethton is inviting people to celebrate the magic of Christmas in Downtown Elizabethton during these dog days from Monday, July 25 through Saturday, July 30.
Downtown businesses have caught the Christmas spirit with “Christmas in July” specials, deals, giveaways and other holiday shopping extravaganzas.
Christmas is always a magical time in our downtown,” said Main Street Director Courtney Bean. “So why not celebrate that magic this summer. We love seeing our downtown transform for Christmas in July as businesses get creative with decorations and great specials. It is such a fun time to spread that holiday cheer in the heat of summer.”
Participating businesses plan to celebrate by showcasing new holiday products and releasing special holiday-themed meals and drink specials. There will be 22 participating downtown businesses celebrating Christmas in July, doubling last year’s participation.
All are invited to join the festivities to celebrate Christmas in July and support local businesses in Downtown Elizabethton. For more information about Christmas in July including a complete list of participating businesses, visit Facebook.com/DowntownElizabethton.
