ELIZABETHTON — With Lynn Mountain rising steeply on its eastern end of Elk Avenue and the Covered Bridge providing unique settings further up the street, Elizabethton boasts one of the most scenic downtowns in the region.

A stroll through downtown provides a chance to visit many unique and interesting shops and restaurants. Starting the stroll on the western side of downtown, it begins where the Tweetsie Trail crosses East Elk Avenue.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Reporter

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University

Latest Videos


Recommended for you