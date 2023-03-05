ELIZABETHTON — With Lynn Mountain rising steeply on its eastern end of Elk Avenue and the Covered Bridge providing unique settings further up the street, Elizabethton boasts one of the most scenic downtowns in the region.
A stroll through downtown provides a chance to visit many unique and interesting shops and restaurants. Starting the stroll on the western side of downtown, it begins where the Tweetsie Trail crosses East Elk Avenue.
The first business reached is the Peddler’s Cart, with a wide variety of unique antiques. One the opposite side of the street is Klacie’s Candles & Boutique, selling homemade candles, wax melts, and room sprays. Back on the right side of the street is Southern Restaurant. Its name describes it well as the restaurant specializes in Southern home-cooked favorites. A few doors down is Dino’s Restaurant, which specializes in Italian cuisine but offers a wide variety of American, seafoods, steaks and sandwiches. It proudly proclaims it served the first lasagna in East Tennessee back in 1963.
Continuing eastbound, the stroll goes past Elizabethton Escape, which offers escape games and a retro arcade. Sweetsie Treatz offers novelty ice creams, Italian ice, smoothies, frozen yogurt, banana splits, hot fudge cakes and also meals of hamburgers, hot dogs, sandwiches and more. Wayward Springs Tack provides equestrian equipment in western and English styles.
The Coffee Company offers all kinds of coffee delights made by skilled baristas and a full service restaurant serving salads, soup and sandwiches. The Eagle Center Co-op offers a great mix of merchandise from over 40 vendors.
Simple Blessings is an old fashioned general store offering the most up-to-date Simply Southern fashions, retro candies, Blue Bell hand-dipped cones and new this month: milk shakes. The store has just celebrated its sixth anniversary.
Fletcher’s Homemade is the premier quilting shop in downtown, offering high quality fabrics and quilting supplies. It also offers classes in quilting, clothing construction and other sewing-related topics. Undervalley Dragway has been slotcar racing in downtown since January 2006.
Duck Crossing Antique Mall offers antiques, primitives, home decor, furniture, books, vinyl, toys, unique gifts and wares made by local artisans. August Muse creates an environment promoting the arts and culture of East Tennessee. It offers a fusion of fine arts supporting dance, music, art and theater. Auntie A’s Barkery offers homemade all-natural dog treats, as well as cat and dog accessories and pet toys.
Simply Elegant Bakery and Catering specializes in homemade and specialty foods. it provides catering, boxed lunches and baked goods. Kim’s Coffee and Espresso offers coffees, espresso drinks, smoothies, Italian sodas, hot tea, iced tea and lemonades. It also offers stuffed waffles. All Star Star Sports and Country Crafts offers unique primitives and one-of-a-kind items.
Just up the corner on the right is the Bonnie Kate Theater, which began showing motion pictures in 1926 and is being restored. Plays and other events are now performed at the Bonnie Kate. One side of the theater provides the home of Red Chili, the only Korean restaurant in downtown Elizabethton.
Jiggy Ray’s serves scratch-made pizza and has a 12-foot salad bar. It also frequently offers live music. Big Dan’s East Tennessee Barbecue Company is responsible for the great aroma on the east side of downtown. It offers pulled pork, ribs, chicken, and brisket. Riverside Taphouse offers a variety of craft beers and a patio where patrons can sometimes enjoy live music with their drinks.
One person who knows all of these stores very well is Courtney Bean, who works with them in her job as program director for Main Street Elizabethton. She helps the many individual business owners work together on promotions featuring all of downtown. Her organization also supports and encourages existing businesses and new businesses.
“We are really proud to see the growth of our downtown these past three years and are very excited for what we know we can accomplish in the future,” Bean said. “We are seeing more businesses move in, existing businesses grow, and an excitement and buzz around what downtown has to offer.”
Bean also tracks the data that indicates how downtown is doing. She reports that the most recent stats “show improvements except for investments,” but that has a lot to do with major projects that took place last year, such as the remodeling and expansion of the Elizabethton police station.
Some of the highlights of the data Bean provided are that downtown had a net gain of five more businesses in 2022 as opposed to 2021. In 2021, downtown gained 11 businesses and lost 10, for a net gain of one business. In 2022, downtown lost 13 businesses, but gained 18, a net gain of five businesses.
There were about the same number of building rehabilitation projects over the two years. In 2021 there were 21 projects and in 2022 there were 20 projects. There were nine public improvement projects in 2021 and six public improvement projects in 2022.
The total value of investment in all these projects amounted to $4,459,148.15 in 2021 and $1,128,098.30 in 2022. The biggest difference in the two years was public investment spent in the two years. Public investment was $2,834,054.17 in 2021 and $664,032.30 in 2022.