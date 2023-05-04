Downtown Elizabethton

Downtown Elizabethton store August Muse, 518 E. Elk Ave., will be featuring a combined art show of young artists Mason Van Horn and Megan Taylor during the month of May. August Muse owner Paula Augustine stands in front of the show. The works of Van Horn are on the left and the works of Taylor are on the right. The artists will be at the show on Saturday from 4-7 p.m.

 By JOHN THOMPSON jthompson@sixriversmedia.com

ELIZABETHTON — A art show opening at a downtown Elizabethton store will give the public an opportunity to engage with a couple of young local artists on Saturday afternoon.

The artists, Mason Van Horn and Megan Taylor, will be present at the combined art show opener at the August Muse store at 518 E. Elk Ave. from 4-7 p.m, on Saturday. August Muse owner Paula Augustine said the art will be on display at the store the remainder of May.

