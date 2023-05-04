Downtown Elizabethton store August Muse, 518 E. Elk Ave., will be featuring a combined art show of young artists Mason Van Horn and Megan Taylor during the month of May. August Muse owner Paula Augustine stands in front of the show. The works of Van Horn are on the left and the works of Taylor are on the right. The artists will be at the show on Saturday from 4-7 p.m.
ELIZABETHTON — A art show opening at a downtown Elizabethton store will give the public an opportunity to engage with a couple of young local artists on Saturday afternoon.
The artists, Mason Van Horn and Megan Taylor, will be present at the combined art show opener at the August Muse store at 518 E. Elk Ave. from 4-7 p.m, on Saturday. August Muse owner Paula Augustine said the art will be on display at the store the remainder of May.
Augustine said Van Horn “uses his work to encourage and inspire viewers to be more bold and confident in their own lives. Through his passion for realism and absurdist art styles, he finds joy in the humor that art can evoke.”
Augustine said Taylor “explores still life and whimsical pastoral scenes, and she creates original oils and miniatures. Megan finds joy in creating art and can't wait to share her creativity, love, and joy with you.”