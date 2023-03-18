ELIZABETHTON — The Easter Bunny has long been the predominant pet for the spring holiday, but dogs will have their day in Elizabethton this Easter weekend.
The Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department, Main Street Elizabethton, and the Elizabethton/Carter County Public Library are partnering to bring a fun spin on the Easter holiday.
On Saturday, April 8, from 2-5 p.m., everyone is invited to participate in the UltiMutt Pup & Strut, an Easter-themed event for pet owners and their pups. The journey begins on the Tweetsie Trail, beginning at the Elizabethton Dairy Queen to encounter pet-friendly businesses and nonprofits along the trail, pick up some fun promotions and enter to win prizes while making your way to downtown Elizabethton.
The participants can take time to explore pet-friendly shops and eateries as they continue on their journey through downtown Elizabethton. The exploration can include a look at what Main Street Elizabethton is working on to make downtown more pet-friendly and inviting. Many shops will be offering special promotions, sales and giveaways throughout the afternoon.
The trek will end at Covered Bridge Park, beginning at 4 p.m. There will be an Easter Bone Hunt, there will be an “Easter Best” dog pageant to decide the best-dressed dogs. Photographs can be made with pet owner and pet alongside the Easter Bunny. The Elizabethton Library will be giving away dog-themed books while supplies last and several pet-centered special guests will be joining them at the park.