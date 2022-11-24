Christmas lights already are making the Covered Bridge Park, seem like the holidays have arrived, but the festivities will get even better at that park and at Edwards Island Park in the coming Saturdays.
ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department is offering plenty of Christmastime activities during the next four Saturdays.
The Saturday events begin tomorrow, Nov. 26, beginning at 5 p.m., at Edwards Island Park with Movie in the Park. The free movie for this event is Elf, starring Will Ferrell. In addition to watching the movie, there is also a chance for children to make their own Buddy-style spaghetti, with all of Buddy the Elf’s favorite toppings, while the supplies last. Dino’s Restaurant is providing the spaghetti. Children will also be able to visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus and with Buddy the Elf before the movie.
The movie will start as soon as it gets dark enough, which will be sometime after 6 p.m. Everyone is reminded to bring their own blankets and chairs.
In addition to the activities at Edwards Island Park, there will also be free horse-drawn carriage rides through town from 6-8 p.m. There will be carriages at both entrances to the Covered Bridge.
The following Saturday, Dec. 3, will be Character Christmas at Covered Bridge Park. This will take place from 3-5 p.m. The characters will include Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and Goofy. Children can visit with the characters and have their moms and dads take their pictures with the characters. There will also be sing-alongs with some popular songs.
There will also be horse-drawn carriages again from 6-8 p.m. at both entrances to the Covered Bridge.
Dec. 10 is the day of the annual Downtown Christmas Parade. Prior to the parade, there will be Christmas at Covered Bridge Park from 3-5 p.m. The events include Story Time with Santa, starting at 3 p.m. The Elizabethton/Carter County Public Library will be giving free books while supplies last. There will be special character appearances. There will also be a Christmas Village around the Covered Bridge Park, complete with music. Also on the grounds will be a Letters to Santa Station. Topping it off will be free hot chocolate and cookies for as long as supplies last.
The final Saturday event will take place on Dec. 17, with Grinchmas in the Park from 3-5 p.m. Of course, the Grinch will be there, creating mayhem, especially with all of the Gingerbread Fort Watauga creations from the Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce that were not picked up by the creators. Naturally, the Grinch will have a great old time smashing all these Gingerbread Forts.
One other thing that each Saturday will have is the ice skating rink in Covered Bridge Park, which is twice as big as the one that was so popular last year. The rink is open to the public on Thursdays through Sundays through Jan. 1. Tickets are $10.
All of these Saturday Christmas events in the parks are sponsored by Carter County Bank.