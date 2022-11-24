ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department is offering plenty of Christmastime activities during the next four Saturdays.

The Saturday events begin tomorrow, Nov. 26, beginning at 5 p.m., at Edwards Island Park with Movie in the Park. The free movie for this event is Elf, starring Will Ferrell. In addition to watching the movie, there is also a chance for children to make their own Buddy-style spaghetti, with all of Buddy the Elf’s favorite toppings, while the supplies last. Dino’s Restaurant is providing the spaghetti. Children will also be able to visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus and with Buddy the Elf before the movie.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Reporter

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University

Recommended for you