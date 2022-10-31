ELIZABETHTON — Downtown Elizabethton was once again a great place for trick or treating, as little spooks and hobgoblins, accompanied by their parents, formed a long line along both sidewalks. Downtown merchants, civic groups and many other organizations set up booths outside the stores to pass out candy and other treats to a long line of children. Some of the organizations participating included the Boys and Girls Club of Elizabethton/Carter County, Northeast State Community College, the Elizabethton/Carter County Public Library, The Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department, Carter County Drug Prevention,
The event was hosted by Main Street Elizabethton. Main Street Director Courtney Bean said the downtown trick or treating event usually draws children. Nearly all of the children came dressed in imaginative costumes, and many parents and guardians were also in costume. Some of the popular costumes this year were Dorothy from the Wizard of Oz; witches, both good and mean; lots of Spiderman and Batman. There were also some Harry Potter and Hermione costumes. There were also some football players wearing Tennessee orange, Elizabethton Cyclone black and orange, and Hampton blue.
This was the second time in two days that Downtown had been turned into a trick or treating hot spot. Many of the same ghouls, scarecrows and skeletons had been walking up and down Elk Avenue on Saturday afternoon for the trunk or treat that had been part of the last cruise-in of the year for the Carter County Car Club.
The Downtown Trick or Treat was scheduled to take place from 3 to 4:30 p.m. on Halloween, but even after that was over, it was not over in downtown. First Christian Church held another truck or treat from 4 to 5:30 p.m.