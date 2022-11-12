The United States Navy National Defense Cadet Corps at Elizabethton High School hoisted new service flags for each branch of the armed forces during the closing moments of Friday’s Veterans Day ceremony at the Veterans Walk of Honor.
ELIZABETHTON — The predicted rain held off long enough in downtown Elizabethton for the War Memorial and Veterans Walk of Honor Oversight Committee to complete its annual Veterans Day ceremony. The expectation of rain may have kept the attendance a bit lower, but there was still a good sized crowd to watch the event.
Master of ceremonies was Bill Carter, a retired lieutenant colonel in the Army Reserves, mayor pro tem of Elizabethton, and chairman of the Oversight Committee. Other members of the committee are Michael Barnett, Tom Hitchcock, Rick Waters and Andrew Wetzel.
The event was again held at the Veterans Walk of Honor, after being held at the War Memorial for most of the observances. Another tradition was the patriotic melody performed by talented singer Loretta Bowers. Her appearances always get the observances started on the right foot, with her artistic crafting of Lee Greenwood’s God Bless the USA, as well as several other patriotic songs. One of the newer additions of the ceremony is the new United States Navy National Defense Cadet Corps at Elizabethton High School, which raised new service flags for each of the nation’s armed forces, including the new Space Force. State Sen. Rusty Crowe provided the new flags.
The speech was given by retired Marine 1st Sgt. Craig Wilcox. He spoke of the tradition of veterans who completed their tour of service and went on to serve their nation and their communities in other jobs. He gave several local examples, including several working in local government, such as Elizabethton Fire Chief Barry Carrier, Elizabethton Fire Department Battalion Chief Andy Wetzel, and Carter County Sheriff’s Department Captain Patrick Johnson.
Wilcox also spoke of the need to provide care for those who have fought the nation’s battles and sacrificed in other ways while serving. He spoke of the fact that the suicide rate among veterans in higher than the general population.
The program concluded with a selection of songs by Jon Shell performed on the bagpipes. His selection included Garry Owen, which was adopted as the song of many cavalry units since the 19th century.