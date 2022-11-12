ELIZABETHTON — The predicted rain held off long enough in downtown Elizabethton for the War Memorial and Veterans Walk of Honor Oversight Committee to complete its annual Veterans Day ceremony. The expectation of rain may have kept the attendance a bit lower, but there was still a good sized crowd to watch the event.

Master of ceremonies was Bill Carter, a retired lieutenant colonel in the Army Reserves, mayor pro tem of Elizabethton, and chairman of the Oversight Committee. Other members of the committee are Michael Barnett, Tom Hitchcock, Rick Waters and Andrew Wetzel.

