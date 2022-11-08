ELIZABETHTON — The 25th Annual Christmas Open House will kick off the holiday season in Downtown Elizabethton this Sunday from 1-5 p.m. Main Street Elizabethton invites everyone to come downtown for the holiday season events that will be featured at many of the downtown shops. Refreshments, sales, door prizes and gift wrapping are just some of the attractions throughout Downtown Elizabethton during the kickoff. Main Street invites everyone to get into the Christmas spirit, start the holiday shopping early, and support small businesses.
Also on Sunday, a show at the Bonnie Kate Theater will be helping to get everyone in the spirit. The show is “The Magic of Christmas Variety Show at 2:30 p.m.
The performers are Ben the Illusionist, Samuel Fleenor, and cast in a heartwarming variety show for the holiday season. Family and friends of all ages will enjoy the juggling, comedy, ventriloquism, magic, and music. This one-of-a-kind Christmas show fuses the magic and wonderment of the Christmas season with comedy, dynamic circus performances, and grand stage illusions.
Ben the Illusionist started in magic when he was only 4 years old and has been performing professionally for over 10 years. He has performed for birthday parties, church functions, day camps and more.
Ben got bit by the “Magic Bug” when he saw David Copperfield make the Statue of Liberty disappear on TV. He loves performing for kids of all ages! Ben has performed in many different venues and theaters, including Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, the 3 Ring Super Circus, and Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.
Ben is the founder and owner of “Razzle Dazzle Character Performance.” He brings your favorite characters to life through his in-depth knowledge of the characters and his love for acting and performing.
Samuel Fleenor has performed all over the east coast and the central United States. From a young age, he has found joy in laughter and the art of making people laugh. Samuel is known for his company, “Hambone Entertainments, LLC.”
Sunday is just the start of the Christmas celebrations in Downtown Elizabethton. The list of events includes the following:
•Nov. 13 through Dec. 16: The Fort Watauga Gingerbread Contest, hosted by the Elizabethton Chamber of Commerce;
•Nov. 19 at 5 p.m.: the Fraser fir lighting, hosted by Carter County Bank;
•Nov. 19 at 6:30 p.m.: Candy Cane Quest, hosted by Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department;
•Nov. 26 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Small Business Saturday, hosted by Main Street Elizabethton;
•Nov. 26 at 3 p.m.: Skate by the Doe, presented by Carter County Bank, hosted by Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department;
•Nov. 26 at 5 p.m.: Christmas Movie in the Park, hosted by the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department;
•Dec. 2 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Holiday Sip & Shop, hosted by Main Street Elizabethton;
•Dec. 3 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.: Character Christmas, hosted by the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department;
•Dec. 10 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.: Christmas at Covered Bridge Park, hosted by Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department;
•Dec. 10 at 6 p.m.: Elizabethton Christmas Parade, hosted by Main Street Elizabethton;
•Dec. 17 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Holiday Wrap-Up, hosted by Main Street Elizabethton;
•Dec. 17 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.: Grinchmas, hosted by the Elizabethton Chamber of Commerce and Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department.