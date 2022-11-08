Downtown Elizabethton

Downtown Elizabethton will kick off its holiday celebration on Sunday afternoon.

 Main Street Elizabethton

ELIZABETHTON — The 25th Annual Christmas Open House will kick off the holiday season in Downtown Elizabethton this Sunday from 1-5 p.m. Main Street Elizabethton invites everyone to come downtown for the holiday season events that will be featured at many of the downtown shops. Refreshments, sales, door prizes and gift wrapping are just some of the attractions throughout Downtown Elizabethton during the kickoff. Main Street invites everyone to get into the Christmas spirit, start the holiday shopping early, and support small businesses.

Also on Sunday, a show at the Bonnie Kate Theater will be helping to get everyone in the spirit. The show is “The Magic of Christmas Variety Show at 2:30 p.m.

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University

