ELIZABETHTON — Downtown Elizabethton will be the place for lovers on Valentine’s Day, as the stores and shops will be celebrating Lovin’ Downtown with lots of sales, sweet treats and special services for everyone.
“We want to showcase that downtown Elizabethton is a one-stop shop for all things Valentine Day,” said Courtney Bean, director of Main Street Elizabethton. She said downtown is the place to go for those truly special gifts, experiences and treats.
Some of the treats must be ordered in advance. Simply Elegant Catering and Baked Goods require orders for Valentine Treat Boxes to be placed by Friday. Orders can be made by phone to 423-213-5678. The Treat Boxes include Child’s Boxes at $20 and Adult Boxes at $25. A dozen chocolate covered strawberries are $20; a boogie dozen chocolate covered strawberries are $25; a dozen chocolate covered cherries are $15; a 12-inch espresso cake is $45; a strawberry crunch cake is $50.
Also inside the store is Kim’s Coffee and Espresso, which will be offering buy one and get one half price on all drinks of Feb. 14.
The Coffee Company is also getting ready for Valentine’s Day. Their drink board and dessert board specials will be out on Saturday. In the meantime, the Coffee Company is already offering its delicious red velvet whoopie pies and marble cakes in the dessert cooler. On Valentine’s Day, the Coffee Company will feature complimentary dessert with the purchase of in-house lunch and a special Mama Mia-themed drink menu.
The Riverside Taphouse will celebrate Valentine’s Day with a new launch of in-house sweet treat line, Pegah’s Pops.
Some of the specials offered in the downtown shops include a chance to create your own one-of-a-kind cards and special items from local makers and artisans at August Muse.
Cottage Boutique is offering complimentary Valentine’s gift wrapping with some purchases.
Fletcher’s Homemade will be offering a “Love Your Scissors” event on Valentine’s Day with a professional sharpener.