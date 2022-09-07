Downtown Elizabethton
Main Street Elizabethton

ELIZABETHTON – This year’s Covered Bridge Days will once again include the Main Street Block Party held next to the festival on the third block of Elk Avenue. The Block Party will take place on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 4-9 p.m. and the block party is sponsored by Elizabethton Federal Savings Bank.

The Main Street Block Party will include a beer garden, live entertainment downtown vendors, a rest area tent, and lawn games. Main Street Elizabethton Director Courtney Bean said “we are so excited to return this feature again during Covered Bridge Days, thanks to Elizabethton Federal Savings Bank. Because of their support for downtown, we can provide a fun and friendly atmosphere to connect festival activities with the amazing things we have to offer downtown.”

