ELIZABETHTON – This year’s Covered Bridge Days will once again include the Main Street Block Party held next to the festival on the third block of Elk Avenue. The Block Party will take place on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 4-9 p.m. and the block party is sponsored by Elizabethton Federal Savings Bank.
The Main Street Block Party will include a beer garden, live entertainment downtown vendors, a rest area tent, and lawn games. Main Street Elizabethton Director Courtney Bean said “we are so excited to return this feature again during Covered Bridge Days, thanks to Elizabethton Federal Savings Bank. Because of their support for downtown, we can provide a fun and friendly atmosphere to connect festival activities with the amazing things we have to offer downtown.”
The block party will kickoff at 4 p.m. with live music, downtown vendors, and a beer garden. The schedule for the block party:
4 p.m.: Monday Night Social blends elements of blues, folk, country, bluegrass and rock into their own brand of Americana, anchored by soaring 3-part harmonies;
5 p.m.: Trivia with Budds, offers family-friendly engaging trivia on a variety of topics, including movies, tv shows, music, and more;
6 p.m.: Florencia & the Feeling combine musical styles influenced by Argentinian roots and jazz with their love of pop and funk music to create captivating and carefree enerby that flows from the stage.
Patrons who are 21 years of age or above can enjoy beverages from Riverside Taphouse at two locations: the mobile station or shop. Both will be located within the boundaries of the block party. Main Street Elizabethton will sell wristbands for $5 to participate in the beer garden. Patrons must have a certified wristband to enjoy alcoholic beverages. All alcoholic beverages must remain in the boundaries of the block party (Elk Avenue from Sycamore Street to Riverside Drive).
The block party will feature a large tent for festival attendees to eat and rest throughout the day. The Main Street Rest Area, sponsored by Elizabethton Federal Savings Bank, will be available to attendees on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 10 am. to 10 p.m.
Main Street also invites the community to enjoy Downtown Elizabethton throughout the Covered Bridge Days, in addition to the festival craft vendors and food trucks. Downtown businesses will feature weekend specials and sidewalk sales from Friday through Sunday.